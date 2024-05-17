Putin and Xi Jinping underline their shared perception of the threat that the United States poses to their interests The Irish Times





Xi Jinping welcomed Vladimir Putin with full military honors at Tiananmen Square and parted ways with him with a hug at Zhongnanhai, the Communist Party leadership compound in Beijing. Two years ago, Xi described the friendship between China and Russia as one without limits, but Putin's visit this week underlined how important it is to both. Russia has become more dependent on China since Putin's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and subsequent U.S. and European economic sanctions. And although Beijing is officially neutral in the war and has not provided military aid, it has offered diplomatic and economic support to Moscow. Their 7,000-word joint statement included commitments to deeper cooperation in trade, finance and energy, and Putin's entourage consisted of economic advisers. But the most significant passages of the statement concerned security and their shared perception of the threat the United States poses to their interests. They accused the United States of attempting to undermine strategic stability in order to maintain absolute military superiority by building a global missile defense system and deploying missile defense systems around the world and in space. They said Washington was using the pretext of joint exercises with its allies to deploy land-based intermediate-range missile systems in the Asia-Pacific region. The two sides strongly condemn the above-mentioned measures which seriously undermine regional stability and pose a direct threat to the security of China and Russia, and will strengthen their coordination and cooperation to respond to the so-called double containment policy. the United States. towards China and Russia, which is unconstructive and hostile, they said. European leaders hoped Xi would use Putin's visit to pressure the Russian leader to end the war in Ukraine. But when Xi raised the idea of ​​a truce for the duration of the Olympics, Putin rejected it and then suggested that kyiv was only interested in talking peace now because the situation was bad right now. battle. Russia is not invited to next month's peace conference in Switzerland, and China has not yet confirmed its participation. In their statement, Xi and Putin said that to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, it is necessary to address its root causes. Putin repeated during his visit that a peace agreement initialed by the two parties in Istanbul in April 2022 but abandoned by Volodymyr Zelenskiy under Western pressure could form the basis of a new agreement. If the Swiss peace conference pushes Zelenskiy to abandon his current negotiating position, Xi could still play a role in helping Putin reciprocate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/world/asia-pacific/2024/05/17/putin-and-xi-jinping-stress-their-shared-perception-of-threat-the-us-poses-to-their-interests/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos