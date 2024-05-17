Jokowi says if PKI appears, it will be beaten into history today, May 17, 2017

JAKARTA Today's Memories, Seven years ago, May 17, 2017, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) emphasized that organizations contrary to Pancasila, the 1945 Constitution, Bhinneka Tunggal Ika and the State unitary Republic of Indonesia cannot be tolerated. Jokowi emulated the Indonesian Communist Party (PKI), which was widely heard to be rising to be defeated.

Previously, the issue of the rise of the PKI and communism had become a controversy. The allegation stated that the PKI had infiltrated political parties and the government. Indonesia became excited.

The issue of the PKI and the rise of communism during the era of President Jokowi's administration caused a sensation. This question was even directly taken up by the former chief of staff of the Army Strategic Reserve Command (Kostrad), Major General (ret.) Kivlan Zen.

He sees the PKI and communism as a revival during the era of President Jokowi's administration. These indications arise because the sale and use of various communist attributes began to emerge. It is believed that the communists are beginning to grow.

The PKI is believed to have begun to develop a program to seek support from farmers, workers, ABRI, TNI, Polri and civil servants. The allegations also included that PKI supporters had started attending major parties in Indonesia.

The party that supports Jokowi, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP), in particular. The accusation became even louder by mentioning that PKI sympathizers had begun to infiltrate the government. The accusation was denied by the Indonesian government.

Interior Minister Tjahjo Kumolo stressed that this news is not necessarily true. Those who accused him were asked to be immediately questioned by authorities to provide additional information. Tjahjo also called on authorities to find the printer, spreader and sickle attributes.

Tjahjo, in agreement with other levels of government, declared that the PKI is a banned organization. This provision is present in MPRS Decree Number XXV/MPRS 1966 regarding the banning of the Indonesian Communist Party which still applies in Indonesia.

The ban on the spread of communism, Marxism and Leninism is also contained in Article 107 of Law Number 27 of 1999 concerning amendments to the Criminal Code relating to crimes against state security. The movement space of the PKI and communism is considered not to develop.

“This must be observed properly. If nothing is done, it can be dangerous. What uses (the hammer attribute) does communism believe in? Not necessarily. Or is there a third party who wants to worsen the atmosphere ?” ” Tjahjo said at the State Palace complex, as quoted by CNN Indonesia website, May 11, 2016.

Instead of just Tjahjo, President Jokowi began to speak out on the issue of the rise of the PKI and communism. He, once accused of coming from the PKI family, was furious about this issue which recently became a controversy. Jokowi also said that the PKI and communism were clearly banned in Indonesia.

Jokowi also stressed that if the PKI actually appeared, he would ask the security forces to beat them. Jokowi revealed this statement on May 17, 2017. He believed that the PKI could not be prevented through chat channels or others. The PKI must be shelled.

This response was due to Jokowi being angry at the presence of the PKI problem of a deceptive rise. He also stressed that the government's attitude towards the PKI would not change. Anyone who opposes Pancasila, the 1945 Constitution, the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia and Bhinneka Tunggal Ika must be defeated.

“I was appointed president and I hold the constitution, the will of the people. Nothing else. For example, the PKI is not going to strike, just beat it. TAP MPR is clear on the ban. Indonesia is a democratic country as well as a rule of law If there is a departure from the corridor, which is the right term, it will be shaken.

“If he is deceived, the president will say that he is not firm. If there is evidence and facts, enforce the law. Do not use calculations other than those of applying law,” Jokowi said at Merdeka Palace, as quoted on Kompas.com. page, May 17, 2017.

