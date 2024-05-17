Politics
'Celebrating entrepreneurs critical to growth': India Inc. applauds PM Modis' support for wealth creators
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong case for entrepreneurs and wealth creators in his mega-exclusive interview with the India Today Group, spurring business leaders across the spectrum, who heaped praise on the Prime Minister for its support for those who create wealth and jobs in the country.
Top business leaders agreed with Modi on unapologetically championing wealth creation and the need to celebrate entrepreneurs and achievers, and said celebrating wealth creators is essential for economic growth and innovation. A cross-section of top business leaders and entrepreneurs told Business Today they fully support the Prime Minister's views.
I say from the Red Fort. I am not ashamed. I say from the Red Fort that in this country, the creators of wealth must be respected. The reputation of competent and powerful people in my country should improve. I include athletes and achievers in the guest list for my August 15th. If the country does not revere those who succeed, the country is not valued, then where will doctoral students come from in my country? Where will the scientists come from? There should be a voice in all walks of life, the Prime Minister told India Today Group editors in his interview which struck a chord with the business community.
Piramal Group Chairman Ajay Piramal told BT: In any market economy, entrepreneurs play a key role in overall economic development. Besides creating jobs and increasing tax contributions, entrepreneurs also play an instrumental role in improving the well-being of marginalized communities through charitable investments in underserved areas. Piramal added that Prime Minister Modi, in his vision of a Viksit Bharat, wants to ensure a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem and I fully support him.
Abhinandan Lodha, Chairman, Abhinandan Lodha House, said that wealth creation has a demonstration impact leading to a multiplier effect over time for the society.
Having successful entrepreneurs allows the creation of new industries and therefore new jobs and innovation. We need to celebrate our achievements in all fields as they create a demonstration effect, Lodha added, saying he completely agreed with the Prime Minister's statement that wealth creators should be celebrated.
Krishnan Ganesh, serial entrepreneur and promoter of BigBasket, Portea, Bluestone and HomeLane, also came out strongly in favor of Modis' comments. Celebrating wealth creators is an essential step in driving economic growth and innovation in India. Wealth creators, including entrepreneurs and business leaders, play a crucial role in creating employment opportunities and increasing the country's GDP. By recognizing and supporting these individuals, we foster a culture of innovation and risk-taking, essential to sustaining long-term economic development. This positive reinforcement encourages more individuals to take up entrepreneurship, leading to diverse business ecosystems and technological advancements, Ganesh told BT.
Additionally, wealth creation leads to increased tax revenues, which can be reinvested in public infrastructure, healthcare and education, addressing some of India's most pressing challenges. It also helps reduce poverty by creating jobs and improving the standard of living of many people. Celebrating wealth creators aligns with the vision of a self-reliant India (Atmanirbhar Bharat), promoting indigenous businesses and reducing dependence on foreign entities, he added.
Highlighting his hope for the future following the Prime Minister's comments, he added: On the ground, I hope this translates into removing long-standing irritants that startups and entrepreneurs face even today, the vexatious Angel Tax, the constant struggle with the IT department to explain the stock bonus, the challenges of accounting for GST for startups due to input credit issues and quick and easy closures of businesses that went bankrupt.
Strongly supporting Prime Minister Modis' comments, Manisha Girotra, CEO of global investment bank Moelis & Company, told BT: To make us a $10 trillion economy, we need a strong partnership between government and the private sector. We cannot be a single-engine plane to achieve growth on this scale. This strong articulation by the Prime Minister of the important role of wealth creators gives much-needed endorsement to the role played by the private sector in job creation, technological advancement and wealth creation. These two engines operating at full speed will make our economy unstoppable.
The eminent international tax expert and CEO of Dhruva Advisors, who sits on the boards of some major companies, also shared the Prime Minister's view. Even though the Prime Minister is known for a large number of projects aimed at the masses, some feel that he does not openly recognize the contribution of wealth creators. The amount of foreign investment made in different sectors due to people building infrastructure, telecommunications, new manufacturing facilities, e-commerce, etc. is enormous and forms the foundation of our growth. It is indeed heartening to see the Prime Minister openly acknowledging his contribution, Kanabar said.
It is also imperative that certain barriers, such as the welfare tax, be removed, which will contribute to continued wealth creation, he added.
