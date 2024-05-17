Nusantara will take the helm of the capital in August

On August 17, 2024, Indonesia will experience a significant transformation. Jakarta will relinquish its title as national capital, a role it has held for decades. In a historic move coinciding with Indonesia's Independence Day, Nusantara (IKN) will be inaugurated as the new capital.

But why is this monumental change happening?

The sinking city

Jakarta is facing an existential crisis. The megacity, home to more than 10 million inhabitants, is sinking alarmingly. This dire situation prompted the Indonesian government to move the national capital to a new city named Nusantara on the island of Borneo.

The phenomenon of land subsidence in Jakarta is not new, but its rate has accelerated in recent years. North Jakarta has sunk 8.2 feet over the past decade and some areas continue to sink more than 11 inches per year. The average sinking rate in the city is between 0.4 and 5.9 inches per year. This rapid subsidence has resulted in almost half of Jakarta being submerged below sea level, posing a significant threat to its future.

The main culprit for this sinking is the excessive extraction of groundwater. Jakarta's infrastructure was not designed to accommodate its explosive growth, leading to inadequate running water supplies. As a result, residents and industries have resorted to illegal drilling to obtain water, thereby weakening the ground beneath their feet.

Impacts and challenges

The consequences of the sinking of the Jakarta are multiple. Infrastructure such as roads, bridges and buildings are increasingly at risk of damage due to uneven ground. The city's geography, compounded by subsidence, makes it very vulnerable to flooding, particularly during the monsoon season. Economically, the cost of maintaining and repairing damaged infrastructure is skyrocketing, and businesses are faced with the difficult decision of whether to stay and adapt or move.

The social impact is just as important. Communities in the most affected areas are experiencing frequent flooding, which disrupts daily life and livelihoods. The fishing industry, on which many residents depend, is struggling as coastal waters become increasingly polluted and less accessible due to land changes.

Government response

The Indonesian government plans to invest around $35 billion in the construction of Nusantara, which is expected to be completed by 2045. However, around 6,000 civil servants are expected to relocate there for the president's next inauguration in October. The East Kalimantan site was chosen because of its proximity to the sea and the relatively low risk of earthquakes, tsunamis or volcanic eruptions.

Ranked as the 16th largest economy in the world, Indonesia occupies an important place within the G20. It is gross domestic product (GDP) of $1.32 trillion represents more than a third of ASEAN's total output of $3.6 trillion. Projections indicate that Indonesia's GDP will increase by more than 50% to exceed $2 trillion by 2028. With its growing economic influence, Indonesia has actively sought membership in the Organization for Cooperation and Development. economic development (OECD) in recent years.

For President Joko Jokowi Widodo, Nusantara represents a new administrative hub and a transformative engine of economic vitality. This platform will lay the foundations for a green economy, cutting-edge technology and knowledge-based progress. Widodo has long advocated decentralizing Indonesia's development from Java, which is currently home to more than half the population and a proportionate share of the economy, to areas like Kalimantan, the Indonesian part of Borneo, which does not contribute currently only 8% of the national GDP. .

A sustainable city

President Joko Jokowi Widodo sees Indonesia's new capital as a catalyst for a transformative chapter in the country's economic trajectory: one characterized by sustainability, inclusiveness and a focus on essential industries to drive the transition to a carbon-free future. Nusantara is poised to emerge as a critical nexus for education, innovation and the development of high-tech, low-carbon industries.

Specific initiatives include:

Green and smart city: President Widodo said 70% of the city will be reserved for green spaces to ensure environmental sustainability.

President Widodo said 70% of the city will be reserved for green spaces to ensure environmental sustainability. Net zero carbon emissions: The development aligns with Indonesia's goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions and 100% new and renewable energy by 2060.

The development aligns with Indonesia's goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions and 100% new and renewable energy by 2060. Reforestation efforts: The construction of Nusantara begins with the revitalization and reforestation of forests, followed by the development of basic infrastructure, green and blue zones, government complexes, offices and housing.

The construction of Nusantara begins with the revitalization and reforestation of forests, followed by the development of basic infrastructure, green and blue zones, government complexes, offices and housing. Vision of the forest city: Nusantara is envisioned as a forest town, located in Kalimantan, a region known as the Heart of Borneo, vital for global oxygen production.

Nusantara is envisioned as a forest town, located in Kalimantan, a region known as the Heart of Borneo, vital for global oxygen production. Roadmaps for environmental recovery: The Strategic Environmental Reviews recommend restoring tropical rainforest ecosystems as part of five roadmaps for environmental recovery and improvement.

The Strategic Environmental Reviews recommend restoring tropical rainforest ecosystems as part of five roadmaps for environmental recovery and improvement. Innovation and technology: The latest technology will be applied to make Nusantara a smart city, part of Indonesia's 100 Smart Cities initiative.

The latest technology will be applied to make Nusantara a smart city, part of Indonesia's 100 Smart Cities initiative. AfDB support: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is committed to helping plan the new capital as a carbon-neutral and inclusive city, sharing international lessons for designing and financing construction.

The next phase of development

In the second phase of Nusantaras development (2024-2029), plans include the creation of education and innovation hubs alongside world-class healthcare facilities. Hendricus Andy Simarmata, president of the Indonesian Association of Urban and Regional Planners, advocates for the rapid relocation of institutions like the University of Indonesia to Nusantara. He envisions the move creating a vibrant intellectual, social and economic ecosystem, fueled by student spending and civil servants' remittances to their families. Simarmata calls this phenomenon crowd-building, emphasizing the importance of attracting youth energy to reinvigorate the economy and society of new capitals.

On November 15, 2023, the IKN Authority signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability at Stanford University, California, in the presence of President Joko Widodo. The MoU aims to establish a world-class research center within IKN Nusantara. Bambang Susantono, head of the IKN Authority, said the research would cover topics such as water management, sustainable urban development and robotics.

The world will watch us

THE transition to Nusantara is a monumental task, and its success will depend on careful planning and execution. Meanwhile, Jakarta residents continue to struggle with the daily realities of life in a city in decline. How many residents will move to IKN in the next decade?

The new capital represents a leap into the future, embodying modernity and respect for the environment. THE 20202024 RPJMN presents a well-structured financial plan, combining public and private investments for this 21st century city.

Challenges persist, with Jakarta retaining its cultural and economic importance despite environmental risks. Conversely, new capital offers attractive prospects for private investment in infrastructure and services, promising shared benefits through various revenue models.

Success depends on government transparency and community engagement, ensuring decisions benefit the public. This historic initiative could constitute a global example of integrating development with cultural and environmental management.