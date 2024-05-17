Trump to address NRA convention amid fears of rolling back progress on gun safety | RNA





When Donald Trump last addressed members of the National Rifle Association in February, he presented himself as a model of inaction on gun violence, promising to once again march alongside the advocacy group. gun rights if re-elected in November.

During my four years, nothing happened. And there was a lot of pressure on me because of guns. We didn't do anything. We have not given in, Trump said at the NRA's Great American Outdoor Show. When I am re-elected, every Biden attack on gun owners and manufacturers will end.

As the former president prepares to speak Saturday at the NRA's annual convention, gun safety groups are calling renewed attention to the potential consequences of a Trump victory in November. They fear that, if elected, Trump will follow through on his threat to repeal Biden's gun regulations and expand gun rights at the expense of Americans' safety.

Emma Brown, executive director of the gun safety group Giffords, said: “The gun lobby frankly loves Donald Trump because they know they can control him. [The NRA] This truly reflects a gun industry that has profited from mass violence in this country, and it is this industry that Trump has aligned himself with.

Trump's first term provided insight into his approach to gun violence. The NRA spent $31 million to help Trump win the 2016 election, making it the largest outside contributor to his campaign, and the group's leaders had a direct line to the White House once he took office. After two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio in 2019, Trump promised that his administration would conduct very thorough background checks, but he quickly walked back that pledge after a phone call with then-Chief Executive Officer Wayne LaPierre of the NRA.

When it comes to protecting Americans from gun violence, the choice is incredibly clear, said Nick Suplina, senior vice president for law and policy at the gun safety group Everytown, created after the shooting mass at Sandy Hook in 2012. And I think voters across the country and in blue, purple and red places, when they find out that Donald Trump has pledged to do nothing, they will choose to vote for President Biden.

Biden also deployed this message on the campaign trail, touting his signing of the bipartisan Safer Communities Act as proof of his commitment to gun safety. The passage of the law, which expands background checks for younger gun buyers and invests in community violence intervention programs, marks the first time in nearly 30 years that the United States has enacted a major new gun law at the federal level.

Biden also scored other significant victories during his campaign. In 2022, Biden's nominee to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Steve Dettelbach, was confirmed by the Senate, making him the agency's first permanent leader since 2015. Biden's Justice Department implemented rules aimed at cracking down on ghosting. firearms and close the so-called firearms display loophole in the background check system. In September, the White House announced the creation of the first federal Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

President Biden is the strongest president on gun safety in American history, Brown said. And I think all of that would be at stake if Donald Trump were allowed to return.

Brown predicted that Trump would attempt to repeal the BSCA, although he would need help from Congress to do so, and the former president pledged to reverse Biden's executive orders on gun safety within a week of taking office.

Trump has openly expressed his desire to establish a concealed carry reciprocity law, which would require states to recognize concealed carry gun permits issued by other states. On the issue of school shootings, Trump emphasized his belief in arming teachers and promised to fund programs to train educators on firearms. Both Suplina and Brown predicted the Office of Gun Violence Prevention would be shut down immediately.

Trump's view of gun rights puts him at odds with much of the country, and that could become a vulnerability for him in the general election. According to a Gallup poll in October, only 12% of Americans think gun laws should be less strict, while 56% say they should be stricter and 31% say they should stay as they are. .

Donald Trump is very out of step with the American public, and perhaps that's why, when he generally campaigns, he doesn't talk about guns or his big promises to roll back the administration's gains. Biden, Suplina said. He'll say it in front of the NRA, and he'll probably say it this weekend.

But the fact is, he knows politics aren't on his side, especially among the moderate and critical voters he'll need if he wants to win.

