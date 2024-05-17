PM Modi, Indian bloc leaders exchange barbs and cross swords in Mumbai





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a Mahayuti rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on May 17, 2024. | Photo credit: Emmanuel Yogini

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and INDIA bloc leaders, including Shiv Senas (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, engaged in a showdown in Mumbai on May 17 before the city does not go to the polls on May 20. They exchanged barbs on corruption, Hindutva, real Shiv Sena, Article 370 and the Constitution. Mr. Modi, addressing a packed gathering at Shivaji Park in Dadar, said Mumbai was going to play a huge role in the Viksit Bharat mission by 2047. He alleged that the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by M . Thackeray had stopped all development. projects in Mumbai including the bullet train, Mumbai Metro and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust container terminal. They were taking revenge on Mumbai. Modi came here to give what Mumbai deserves, he said. Mr Modi said he had a 10-year track record and a 25-year road map, and that the INDIA bloc only had as many prime ministerial candidates as the number of partners in the alliance. The Congress, he said, is fighting a battle for survival and can do anything to save itself. His Maoist manifesto focuses on the gold of temples and the mangalsutra of women. It provides for a 50% inheritance tax…the party plans to take an x-ray of your assets and hand them over to their vote bank which talks about vote jihad, the Prime Minister said. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his two deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray shared the dais with Mr. Modi. Mr Thackeray, who addressed the INDIA bloc rally at the BKC Grounds, hit back, saying this was the first election where Mr Modi could not find direction for his campaign. He said voters would oust the BJP government from power in these elections. The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said Friday's speech was Mr. Modi's last speech as Prime Minister in Mumbai. On June 4, the country will be de-modified and you will remain Narendra Modi, but not as the Prime Minister of India, he said. Defying Mr. Modi, Mr. Thackeray said: You call my Sena nakli (duplicate). I challenge you, Modiji, to try to bring down Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra will teach you a lasting lesson. You will never be able to do that. This state belongs to Shahu, Phule and Ambedkar and can never belong to Modi, Shah and Adani. He criticized Mr Modi's frequent visits to Mumbai, comparing him to the Mughal empire Aurangzeb, who fought for 27 years in Maharashtra without winning the state. Mr. Thackeray condemned Mr. Modi for organizing a roadshow to the site of the Ghatkopar hoarding accident, where 16 people died, saying: You were dancing and singing even before the last rites of those who are dead are not fulfilled. Sharad Pawar, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), said: “So far, the country's leaders have worked to strengthen parliamentary democracy. For the first time, the people are faced with the problem of protecting the Constitution, and this is due to the current ruling party. Mr Kejriwal, currently out on interim bail until June 1 to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, said if Mr Modi wins, he will put opposition leaders behind bars. He accused Mr. Modi of ending the political careers of several BJP leaders, including Mr. Fadnavis, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

