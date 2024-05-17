Turkish Kobane Trial Sentences Kurdish Politicians to Decades in Prison

A Turkish court announced its verdict in the Kobané case on Thursday. 108 Kurdish politicians, including 18 imprisoned, are on trial following mass protests in Turkey in 2014, during which at least 37 people were killed.

The court handed down long prison sentences to politicians, including former co-chairs of the Kurdish nationalist People's Democratic Party (HDP). 24 defendants were sentenced to a total of 408 years in prison on various charges.

Selahattin Demirta and Figen Yksekda, HDP general ministers, 2015 [Photo: Yldz Yazcolu (VOA)]

The verdict in the case came after a meeting between the leader of the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Zgr Zel, and President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on May 2, after which Erdoan suggested that it would be a period of political détente. Recently, 50 people were arrested while trying to celebrate May 1 in Taksim Square in Istanbul. Five of them were arrested because they had previously participated in a demonstration against the government's cooperation with Israel, which is committing genocide in Gaza.

Former HDP leader Selahattin Demirta, imprisoned since 2016, was sentenced to 42 years in prison on charges including contributing to the destruction of the unity and integrity of the state and incitement to commit crimes. Former HDP co-president Figen Yksekda was sentenced to 30 years and three months. Both were ordered to remain in detention.

Ahmet Trk, former MP and elected mayor of Mardin Metropolitan Municipality in the last local elections, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for belonging to an armed terrorist organization, former HDP MP Ayla Akat Ata was sentenced to nine years and nine months, former HDP MP Emine Ayna at 10 years, and former party MPs Aye Yac and Aynur Aan at nine years each.

In a statement, the People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party, formerly HDP) said: “The sentences handed down against our friends held hostage in the Kobane plot case cannot deter us. Those who undermine democratic politics need to know that we will defeat your plots.

CHP leader Zel said after the verdict that it was a political matter, while Kemal Kldarolu, who led the CHP's support for the imprisonment of HDP deputies after 2016, hypocritically condemned the verdict on Twitter.

Following the court decision meetings, protests and marches were banned in many cities, including Bitlis, Diyarbakr, Mardin, Tunceli, Batman, Siirt, Bingl, Ar, rnak, Mu, Hakkari, Adana, Kars and Zmir.

The court ruled that Kurdish politicians were not responsible for the deaths that occurred during the protests. This admits that the long prison sentences were politically motivated.

The Socialist Equality Group in Türkiye has documented and irreconcilable political differences with the Kurdish nationalist movement. However, this in no way diminishes our principled opposition to the Erdoan government's persecution of Kurdish politicians. All political prisoners whose freedom of expression and right to a fair trial have been violated must be acquitted and released.

This verdict constitutes the latest wave of escalation of state repression after the collapse of the peace process between the Turkish state and the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in 2015. This period was mainly marked by the war of regime change between the United States and NATO to overthrow the regime. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, supported by Russia and Iran.

In this reactionary war, Ankara played a crucial role in supporting a vast network of CIA-backed jihadist terrorist groups along the Turkish-Syrian border. As a result of this murderous policy, Al-Qaeda-linked organizations, including the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), have become a major proxy force in a war for regime change that has cost hundreds of thousands of lives.

Negotiations on the peace process between the PKK and the Turkish ruling elite, who sought to advance their own interests by participating in this attack by NATO powers in the Middle East, were based on this imperialist intervention.

With the escalation of the imperialist proxy war, the PKK's Syrian sister party, the Democratic Union Party (PYD), and its armed wing, the People's Protection Units (YPG), have become the dominant force in northern Syria.

The Erdoan government expected Washington to intervene directly in the Syrian war to support its Islamist proxies and planned to commit its own ground troops.

The same year, ISIS launched an invasion from Syria into Iraq, threatening Washington's puppet government in the country and leading to a new NATO intervention. This led to a change in US policy towards Syria, upending the calculations of the Erdoan government.

While the YPG has become the main US-mandated force in Syria, Ankara is terrified by the prospect of a Washington-backed Kurdish state on Turkey's southern border, which could encourage similar feelings among Kurds from Turkey.

The Islamic State military offensive against Kobani, controlled by the PYD/YPG, in September 2014 was a major turning point. During this period, the Erdoan government was still in talks with the PYD/YPG and the PKK. At the beginning of October 2014, the leader of the PYD, Salih Muslim, was officially received in Ankara. HDP leader Demirta called on Ankara and the PYD to work together in the US-led anti-IS coalition.

The HDP demanded the opening of a corridor to Kobani through Turkish territory to allow military aid to reach the city from other parts of northern Syria and the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). .

Supporting the jihadist forces of the Free Syrian Army, Ankara opposed any policies that could strengthen Kurdish nationalists and pushed for a NATO intervention in which the Turkish army would participate to guarantee the interests of the ruling class Turkey in Syria.

On October 6, 2014, the HDP headquarters called for massive protests against the situation in Kobani. In response, massive protests began across Turkey, particularly in Kurdish towns.

Erdoan said: If there is no cooperation on the ground with those carrying out ground operations, it will not end in airstrikes. [against the ISIS by the US-led coalition air forces]. Months have passed and there is no result. Currently, Ayn-el Arab, also known as Kobane, is falling.

On October 8, this declaration intensified the violence of the demonstrations. The demonstrators clashed with security forces and supporters of the radical Islamist Free Cause Party (Hda-Par), close to the government and mainly organized in the Kurdish provinces.

According to authorities, 37 people died in incidents in 35 provinces and 96 districts. The Turkish Human Rights Association (HD) said 46 people died between October 7 and 12, 2014.

On October 20, 2014, Ankara allowed Peshmerga forces to enter Kobani via Turkey.

In the aftermath of these events, Erdogan declared his government opposed to the creation of a Kurdish enclave in northern Syria. In Turkey, security forces have launched military operations against PKK militias, particularly in urban and urban centers, with the aim of destroying the entire military assets of Kurdish nationalists. During these operations in 2015-2016, thousands of people were killed or injured and hundreds of thousands of civilians were displaced in many Kurdish towns and villages.

This was followed by a wave of state repression and arrests of Kurdish politicians. The CHP supported this repression.

According to a report released by the DEM party last December, at least 22,818 party members have been arrested since 2015. More than 4,300 have been arrested, including co-chairs, deputies, provincial and district co-chairs, officials and party members.

The report indicates that 93 co-mayors elected on March 30, 2014 were arrested and administrators were appointed in 95 municipalities; 43 co-mayors elected on March 31, 2019 were arrested and administrators were appointed in 48 municipalities. Currently, 17 co-mayors, seven deputies and 14 members of the party leadership are in prison.