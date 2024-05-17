Connect with us

Turkish Kobane Trial Sentences Kurdish Politicians to Decades in Prison

A Turkish court announced its verdict in the Kobané case on Thursday. 108 Kurdish politicians, including 18 imprisoned, are on trial following mass protests in Turkey in 2014, during which at least 37 people were killed.

The court handed down long prison sentences to politicians, including former co-chairs of the Kurdish nationalist People's Democratic Party (HDP). 24 defendants were sentenced to a total of 408 years in prison on various charges.

Selahattin Demirta and Figen Yksekda, HDP general ministers, 2015 [Photo: Yldz Yazcolu (VOA)]

The verdict in the case came after a meeting between the leader of the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Zgr Zel, and President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on May 2, after which Erdoan suggested that it would be a period of political détente. Recently, 50 people were arrested while trying to celebrate May 1 in Taksim Square in Istanbul. Five of them were arrested because they had previously participated in a demonstration against the government's cooperation with Israel, which is committing genocide in Gaza.

Former HDP leader Selahattin Demirta, imprisoned since 2016, was sentenced to 42 years in prison on charges including contributing to the destruction of the unity and integrity of the state and incitement to commit crimes. Former HDP co-president Figen Yksekda was sentenced to 30 years and three months. Both were ordered to remain in detention.

Ahmet Trk, former MP and elected mayor of Mardin Metropolitan Municipality in the last local elections, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for belonging to an armed terrorist organization, former HDP MP Ayla Akat Ata was sentenced to nine years and nine months, former HDP MP Emine Ayna at 10 years, and former party MPs Aye Yac and Aynur Aan at nine years each.

In a statement, the People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party, formerly HDP) said: “The sentences handed down against our friends held hostage in the Kobane plot case cannot deter us. Those who undermine democratic politics need to know that we will defeat your plots.

CHP leader Zel said after the verdict that it was a political matter, while Kemal Kldarolu, who led the CHP's support for the imprisonment of HDP deputies after 2016, hypocritically condemned the verdict on Twitter.

Following the court decision meetings, protests and marches were banned in many cities, including Bitlis, Diyarbakr, Mardin, Tunceli, Batman, Siirt, Bingl, Ar, rnak, Mu, Hakkari, Adana, Kars and Zmir.

The court ruled that Kurdish politicians were not responsible for the deaths that occurred during the protests. This admits that the long prison sentences were politically motivated.

