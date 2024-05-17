What to remember from day 18 of Trump's secret trial





Donald Trump's lawyer Todd Blanche raised his voice and waved his arms at Michael Cohen, accusing the prosecution's star witness of fabricating a phone conversation with Trump just before he sent $130,000 to Stormy Daniels' lawyer in October 2016.

Blanche confronted Cohen with text messages he had sent with Keith Schiller who Cohen claimed had put Trump on the phone and which were unrelated to Trump or Daniels.

It was the most dramatic moment in the cross-examination of the key witness in the financial silence case, and the clearest example yet of the defense's efforts to cast doubt on Cohen's memory of the phone calls and other significant interactions with Trump in 2016.

The court is closed Friday so Trump can attend the high school graduation of his son, Barron. Cohen's cross-examination will resume Monday and his possible conclusions could begin as early as Tuesday.

Here are the takeaways from day 18 of the Trump hush money trial:

It took several hours of cross-examination before Blanche finally turned to the evidence directly related to the case.

But it didn't take long for Blanche to make her biggest rhetorical flourish and perhaps her biggest blow to Cohen's credibility during the six-hour cross-examination thus far, focusing on a October 24, 2016 phone call that Trump's bodyguard made to Cohen.

Under questioning by prosecutors on Monday, Cohen said he contacted Schiller to speak to Trump that day because he needed to discuss the Stormy Daniels case and its resolution.

But on Thursday, Blanche read to Cohen a text he had sent to Schiller minutes before that call: Who can I talk to regarding the harassing calls to my cell and office, the dope forgot to block his number.

Call me, Blanche said Schiller answered.

Blanche says the texts show that at 8:04 p.m., Cohen texted Schiller the phone number of the teen who was calling him.

Blanche used the texts to challenge Cohen's account of the call. It was a lie, you didn't talk to President Trump, you talked to Keith Schiller, you can admit it, he insisted.

Cohen calmly responded: No sir, I don't know if that's correct.

Cohen said part of the call was about the prank, while adding that I knew Keith was with Mr. Trump at the time and there was potentially more to it than that.

Blanche began pacing and waving her arms. His voice rose in volume and pitch and he began speaking quickly: But now you remember that you testified honestly on Tuesday. One minute and 36 seconds phone call and you had enough time to inform Schiller of any issues you were having and also inform President Trump of the status of the Stormy Daniels situation as you needed to keep him informed .

I have always handled everything immediately by the boss, and in this case it would have meant that everything had been taken care of, that everything had been resolved, Cohen replied.

Blanche continued to press Cohen's memory. Was this true only for these phone calls, or was it true for other calls as well?

You just said you don't remember a phone call in 2016. That's not what you testified about Tuesday, Blanche said, her voice crescendoing to a high pitch just before the lunch break.

In the afternoon, Cohen defended his memory of his calls by saying that although he had received thousands of calls and did not remember all the circumstances surrounding them, he remembered the most important details .

Because these phone calls are things I've been talking about for six years. They are and they were extremely important and they were devouring everything, Cohen said. So while I didn't know it happened at 8:02 p.m., what I do remember is the conversation I had.

Trump's lawyer spent tedious hours going through the inconsistent statements Cohen made over the years to damage his credibility, even though much of the content he raised had little to do with the issues in dispute.

Blanche questioned Cohen on myriad topics, including overturning his 2018 guilty plea to tax charges, whether he wanted to work in the White House and what he said about a pardon from Trump.

Blanche hammered Cohen with repetitive questions about his 2018 guilty plea, which Cohen has since said was partly a lie under oath. Cohen said he took responsibility for charges such as tax fraud to which he pleaded guilty at the time, but he says he continues to blame others and has been the victim of corruption prosecutions .

Over the years, have you blamed many people for the conduct you were convicted of? » asked Blanche.

I blame people, yes, Cohen replied.

Blanche also challenged Cohen on why federal and state prosecutors never accepted him as a cooperator despite his guilty plea to campaign finance charges related to the alleged hush money scheme with Daniels.

Blanche suggested that Cohen was unreliable and only acted as if he took responsibility for the crimes when he pleaded guilty in order to get a reduced sentence.

Blanche also challenged Cohen on his desire to be in the Trump White House, as revealed in private communications with his daughter and people like Pastor Darrell Scott, who Cohen asked to put in a good word for Trump .

Yet Cohen maintained on the stand Thursday that he only wanted to be Trump's personal lawyer, the position he held until he became the subject of a federal investigation.

Cohen also admitted under cross-examination that, although he had publicly testified before Congress that he had never requested and would never accept a pardon from Trump, he had in fact requested a pardon from Trump through through his lawyer and then told lawmakers behind closed doors.

On the stand, Cohen admitted that he had considered a pardon with his lawyers because Trump had raised the idea of ​​pardoning him and said he wanted this nightmare to end.

Cohen walked through the confrontation with composure all day, but largely told the jury to believe what he says now, not what he has said in the past, including under oath.

For much of the week, while Cohen was on the witness stand, Trump watched the trial with his eyes closed.

Trump barely reacted to Cohen's testimony during a day and a half of questions from the prosecutor, and he even seemed disinterested during the first half of Blanche's questioning.

Trump's ignored body language appears to be part of his strategy in this trial, not to act as he previously did in the New York civil fraud trial last fall and in Trump's defamation case. 'E. Jean Carroll in January.

But Trump's attitude changed Thursday afternoon as attention turned to Cohen and the media. He sat in his chair directly facing Cohen while Blanche questioned the witness about his conversations with New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, which had already come up during the trial in the form of a tweet from Trump attacking in 2018.

When Cohen told Blanche that he had recorded about 40 conversations with reporters over the years, Trump turned to his lawyer Susan Necheles and they both smiled at that response.

As for Cohen, he maintained a calm demeanor throughout the testimony, choosing his words carefully and speaking slowly in his responses, even as Blanche's steps quickened considerably. Cohen frequently asked Blanche to repeat his questions to him, particularly after an objection from prosecutor Susan Hoffinger was overruled by the judge.

The contrast in Cohen's approach to his testimony was on display to the jury when Blanche played a recording of Cohen on her Mea Culpa podcast from May 30, 2023. The podcast Cohen spoke much more quickly and with a heavy dose of enthusiasm when discussing the indictment. .

I really hope this man ends up in prison, Cohen says on the podcast. But revenge is a dish best served cold, and you better believe I want this man to crumble and rot inside for what he did to my family.

Before leaving for the weekend, Merchan told attorneys to be ready to present their findings Tuesday, meaning the jury could have the case as soon as next week.

Prosecutors told Merchan they had no other witnesses to call after Cohen left, and the defense said it planned to call a campaign finance expert, although that was not written into marble.

Blanche said the defense could still choose to call additional witnesses to challenge the testimony, and Trump's team maintains it has not made a decision on whether the former president will testify in his own defense .

It is also possible, as CNN reported, that Cohen's former lawyer, Bob Costello, will appear. Costello made an impression at a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing Wednesday, where he repeatedly attacked Cohen and said virtually every statement Cohen made on the stand about Costello was a lie.

The other complicating factor is that there will only be three days of hearings next week before the Memorial Day holiday.

It's not ideal for there to be a large amount of time between the summaries and when the jury will receive final instructions from the judge before beginning deliberations, Merchan told attorneys Thursday.

Merchan did not say what that would mean for next week: An early or later departure was an option, he suggested, but all indications are that the judge thinks the jury could eventually begin its deliberations next week.

