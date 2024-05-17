Politics
Xi Jinping sees bright future for China-Russia strategic ties as Putin concludes Beijing visit
New Delhi: President Xi Jinping said on Friday that strategic ties between China and Russia are at a historic starting point despite opposition from the United States, as his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin ended his two-day visit by expressing his willingness to seek a negotiated settlement to end the war in Ukraine. .
Putin arrived here on Thursday to mark his first visit to China after his re-election in March and held several rounds of talks with Xi besides signing a vision document to continue their strategic cooperative partnership.
The future is bright for China-Russia relations, President Xi said in his message to the 8th Russia-China Expo in Harbin, noting that this year marks the 75th anniversary of China-Russia diplomatic relations.
“At a new historical starting point, bilateral relations will seize new historic opportunities and show broader development prospects,” Xi said. Putin, who attended the Sino-Russian exhibition in Harbin, about 1,300 km northeast of Beijing and almost near the border with Russia, said that unlike Kiev, Russia had never refused to negotiate with Ukraine to end the war.
Putin, 71, and Xi, 70, spoke of dialogue to resolve the more than two-year-old war in Ukraine started by Russia. While Xi sees his ties with Putin as a way to counter growing U.S. hostility toward China, which Beijing says is aimed at countering its growing power, there is unease over Putin's pursuit of war in Ukraine.
Although Beijing has not publicly supported Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the no-holds-barred Sino-Russian strategic partnership has come under intense scrutiny from the United States and its allies, who imposed sanctions on Moscow and repeatedly called on Beijing to use its influence to start war. to an end.
At the end of his two-day visit to China, Putin expressed his desire to find a negotiated settlement to end the war in Ukraine. Unlike kyiv, Russia has never refused to negotiate with Ukraine to end the war, Putin said during his visit to Harbin, quoted by the Russian news agency Tass.
He recalled that Moscow “never refused to negotiate” and that it was Kiev politicians who “withdrew from the negotiation process” as soon as troops were withdrawn from kyiv. “We have been deceived once again,” Putin said.
“We now need to understand who we should do business with and how. Who and how much can we trust. And of course, we are currently analyzing everything that happens on this track,” Putin told Russian journalists accompanying him during his visit to China.
Media outlets quoted Putin as saying that the partnership between China and Russia “is not directed against anyone,” a veiled reference to the West. Russia and China have frequently spoken of an “emerging multipolar world” in response to what they see as US hegemony.
Earlier Thursday evening, Xi and Putin held a restrictive meeting at Zhongnanhai, the heavily guarded residential compound of top leaders of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, in Beijing, where the two leaders had an in-depth exchange of views on the Ukraine crisis, according to a manager. media reports here.
Xi explained China's position and efforts to promote a political settlement of the Ukraine issue, stressing that to resolve any major problem, it is necessary to address both the symptoms and the root causes, and plan for the present as well as for the future. long term.
China supports convening an international peace conference recognized by Russia and Ukraine in a timely manner, with equal participation and fair discussion of all options, to promote an early political settlement of the Ukrainian issue, and China is ready to continue to play a constructive role. role in this, Xi said. Putin called on China to continue to play an important and constructive role in the political settlement of the war in Ukraine.
Russia is determined to resolve the Ukrainian issue through political negotiations and is ready to show sincerity and maintain close communication with China in this regard, he said.
On the first day of the visit, a joint statement issued after the Putin-Xi negotiations said both sides believed that for “a lasting settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, it is necessary to eliminate its root causes.”
“China hopes that peace and stability will soon return to the European continent and is ready to play a constructive role to this end,” Xi said at a joint news conference with Putin following their talks.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, China hit back at US State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel's remark that “China cannot have the cake and eat it too”, meaning that Beijing cannot maintain close ties with the EU and Russia, while claiming that Washington is responsible for the Ukraine crisis.
Xi recently returned from a three-nation European Union tour during which he held talks with EU leaders on ending the Ukraine conflict. In his talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, Xi promised that China would not sell weapons to Russia and would control the flow of dual-use goods to its military.
The United States is also putting increasing pressure on China not to sell weapons to Russia to continue its war in Ukraine. “China cannot have it both ways. You cannot claim to want to deepen and strengthen your relationship with Europe while continuing to fuel one of the greatest threats to European security in many, many decades,” Patel told media in Washington on Tuesday.
In response to Patel's statement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told media that “these words reflect the Manichean mentality of the United States, which pushes it to constantly seek an enemy rather than peace “.
“This reflects the Cold War mentality that still dominates American thinking and bears unshakable responsibility for the outbreak and escalation of the Ukrainian crisis,” he said.
(This report was published as part of the union's auto-generated thread. Other than the title, no changes were made to the copy by ABP Live.)
