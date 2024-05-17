Sadiq Khan could scrap Boris Johnson's buses as London mayor seeks to promote electric and hydrogen vehicles – GB News.

Sadiq Khan could be set to ax Boris Johnson's London buses in a bid to further clean the capital's air.

The 'Boris buses' were ordered by the previous mayor and were rolled out on the roads in 2012, replacing the old Routemasters vehicles.

The project is estimated to have cost $350 million, with the “New Bus For London” (NB4L) described at the time as “the cleanest, greenest bus on London's streets by mile”.

However, the decision to move towards cleaner modes of transport could result in buses being taken off the road in favor of alternatives.

Sadiq Khan initially announced that all new London buses would be zero emissions by September 2021.

The commitment to ensure a 100% zero-emission bus fleet was initially set for 2037, although in the 2021 update Khan brought the deadline forward by three years.

When he recently won the London mayoral election, his manifesto stated that the deadline would be pushed back again, this time to the end of the decade.

This brings many of its transport targets closer to its ambitious goal of making London a net zero carbon city by 2030.

Another goal of the newly re-elected mayor is to ensure that 8,600 buses in the capital are powered by electric batteries or hydrogen.

Speaking previously, Khan said:

By 2030, all London buses will be zero emissions.

“Some may need to be upgraded, but I think all will be new buses by 2030. That means any bus that is not zero emissions will be taken off our streets by 2030.”

In 2016, it was announced that Sadiq Khan would end the purchase of additional Boris buses to help pay for the fare freeze.

It comes as the Labor mayor continues to support the development of initiatives to reduce emissions, including a pledge to have 40,000 electric vehicle charging points across the capital.

According to Zapmap, there are currently 19,834 chargers in London, more than double the number of devices found in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales combined.

Speaking during his victory speech earlier this month, Sadiq Khan said making London a cleaner city was one of his main aims.

He added: “My determination to ensure London leads with world-leading green action remains as strong as ever.

We have already made great progress in cleaning up our air and will continue to fight pollution, whether it is on our streets or in our rivers.

