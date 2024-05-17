Rajnath Singh clarifies PM choice in 2024 and 2029 after Arvind Kejriwal jibe





Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday asserted that Narendra Modi will remain Prime Minister in 2024 and also in 2029. Rajnath Singh's remarks came in response to the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's claim that Amit Shah will become the next Prime Minister since PM Modi would be 75 years old on September 17, 2025. “He (Narendra Modi) will be the Prime Minister of the country in 2024 and 2029,” Rajnath Singh was quoted as saying by ANI. “This is not even a matter of debate. Prime Minister Modi has raised India's stature globally and strengthened the economic condition of our country,” the defense minister said. Rajnath Singh, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Lucknow, said that Indian economy rose from 11th to 5th place in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. “India will occupy third place, after the United States and China, by 2027,” he added. Recently, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah also said that Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister. again and complete his third term. “I want to tell Arvind Kejriwal and the INDIA bloc that there is no reason to rejoice that Modi is 75 years old. It is not written in the BJP Constitution that Modi cannot become Prime Minister. He will become Prime Minister again and complete the term,” Shah said at a rally in Hyderabad. After coming out of Tihar jail on interim bail, Arvind Kerjriwal repeatedly asserted that Narendra Modi would make Amit Shah his successor on September 17, 2025, the day the Prime Minister would celebrate his 75th birthday. Kejriwal made the assertion while referring to the BJP's rule that anyone attaining the age of 75 would not hold any position in the government or the party. The AAP leader also claimed that if the BJP comes to power, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be removed from office within 2-3 months. Published by: Abhishek De Published on: May 17, 2024

