Donald Trump and Michael Cohen deserve each other





On Tuesday afternoon, at the defense table on the fifteenth floor of the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, Donald Trump was in his usual position: eyes closed, suit jacket wide open, stomach sagging, arms crossed in a pose of boredom and utter contempt. Some said he was sleeping. I would rather say anti-wokeness. Behind Trump, in the front row of the podium, his son Eric sat upright, carefully observing the witness on the stand: Trump's former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen. Trump's world, the whirlwind of relatives, hangers-on, opportunists and potential accomplices who surround the former president, has seen many defectors over the years. But Cohen is the only one who spent a decade working for Trump and his children. He admitted, on the stand, to having once considered the Trumps his surrogate family. Now this family watched him air his dirty laundry. Eric Trump sat next to his wife, Lara Trump, current co-chair of the Republican National Committee. At one point during Cohen's testimony, Eric placed a hand on Lara's lap. She placed her hands on his, as if to comfort him.

Cohen's testimony is at the heart of Manhattan district attorneys' case against Trump. This trial was also Cohens Super Bowl. In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally paying money to Stormy Daniels, an adult film star, before the 2016 election, to prevent her from going public with a story about her sexual encounters with Trump in 2006. Cohen spent thirteen months in prison and, since his release in 2020, he wants revenge on his former boss. He has published tell-all books, hosted anti-Trump podcasts, and gleefully posted on social media indicting Trump. You know who I am, don't you? Todd Blanche, one of Trump's lawyers, asked Cohen at the start of his cross-examination. Yes, Cohen replied. In fact, Blanche said, on April 23, after the trial in this case began, you went on TikTok and called me a crying little shit, right? Cohen didn't flinch. That sounds like something I would say, he said.

On the air, Assistant District Attorney Susan Hoffinger questioned Cohen about the plan she and her fellow prosecutors had outlined in their case, in which Trump allegedly led an illegal effort to bury negative stories about him before the day of 2016 poll. Cohen did his best to confirm the story that Hoffinger had persuaded him. When asked on whose behalf he paid Daniels one hundred and thirty thousand dollars, he replied: On behalf of Mr. Trump. And, without the presidential campaign, would he have given the money to Daniels? No, ma'am, Cohen said.

Cohen was the prosecution's final witness. The witnesses who preceded him had foreshadowed much of his testimony. Various former Trump aides have testified that Trump signed checks reimbursing Cohen for payments to Daniels and that copies of those checks were shown to the jury. (One lesson future presidents should learn from Trump's trial is not to sign their secret checks in Sharpie.) The jury also saw handwritten notes jotted down by Trump Organizations Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg detailing the repayment of the funds secrets. (To settle Daniels' payment and other outstanding matters with Cohen, and to account for taxes, Weisselberg increased the reimbursement to three hundred and sixty thousand dollars, then added a bonus of sixty thousand dollars.) The office of prosecutor subpoenaed the prosecutor. The publishing companies that published Trump's books, so executives had to read authenticated excerpts from Trump's business advice books, in which he reveled in his reputation as a miser and boasted about reviewing each check he signed. (Excerpt from Think Like a Billionaire: When Working with a Decorator, Be Sure to Ask to See All Invoices.) And yet the only person who could tell the jury that Cohen committed his crimes at Trump's behest was Cohen himself, who testified to a number of conversations in which he and Trump were allegedly the only participants. You can't make a serious decision about President Trump based on Michael Cohen's words, Blanche told the jury during the defense's opening statement. But that's exactly what the prosecutor asked of them.

During Cohen's cross-examination, journalists who covered the trial mostly agreed that damaging Cohen's credibility was the defense's last and best chance to avoid a conviction. The prosecution was frank with the jury, making no secret of the fact that Cohen is a confirmed perjurer who behaved like a gangster and was despised by almost everyone he dealt with. Could Blanche convince any member of the jury that Cohen was not a truth-telling scoundrel but simply a scoundrel? On Tuesday, Blanche mostly wandered. After his little tearful opening rant, he asked Cohen to confirm that he once called Trump an asshole dictator. Did the jury take anything away from the answer? (For most of the trial, the jurors were speechless.) Did Blanche's client enjoy being there when he asked the question? (It's a shame what's happening. It's something that shouldn't be happening, Trump told reporters in the hallway outside the courtroom.) By the way, Blanche asked, late in the day, is it fair to say that you are motivated by fame? No, sir, Cohen replied. Is it fair to say that you are motivated by advertising? » asked Blanche. I don't know if that's fair to say, Cohen said. I am motivated by many things. Blanche finally got Cohen to admit that he had lied to Congress, Robert Mueller and the judge who sentenced him to three years in prison. Still, the legal analysts and professional Trump observers on the podium didn't have much appreciation for Blanche's work. He needed to stand out, impose his will on Cohen, shake him up and make an impression on the jury, Norm Eisen, co-counsel for the House Judiciary Committee during Trump's first impeachment, published on X. This is not happening. George Conway, the ex-husband of former Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, reposted Eisen and added his take: Blanche just isn't very good. But Blanche has only been Trump's lawyer for a year. Cohen has years of experience on him.

Given the historical significance of the Trump trial and the severity of its consequences, the case is built around almost unbelievably childish behavior. On air, Cohen testified that he and Trump spoke about the payment to Daniels on several occasions, including during a phone call on October 24, 2016. Phone records show that at 8:02 p.m., Cohen called Keith Schiller, the Trump's bodyguard, and that the call lasted one minute and thirty-six seconds. Hoffinger had asked Cohen why he called Schiller that evening. Because I needed to talk to Mr. Trump… to discuss the Stormy Daniels case and how it could be resolved, Cohen said. He said he often called Schiller if he needed to reach Trump. (Hope Hicks, a former Trump communications aide, said Schiller often helped facilitate Trump's phone calls.) On Thursday, Blanche asked Cohen about the Oct. 24 call. Do you remember that at that time, on October 22, 23 and 24, 2016, you were receiving a series of continuous and ongoing harassing phone calls? On the screens, Blanche showed the jury text messages between Cohen and Schiller on the night of the 24th, in which Cohen asked Schiller how to report to the Secret Service the phone number of a teenager who had called him as a prank . Minutes later, Schiller texted back, asking Cohen to call him. Did you have enough time in that minute and thirty-six seconds to inform Mr. Schiller of any problems you were having with these harassing phone calls, Blanche asked Cohen, and also to inform President Trump of the status of the Stormy Daniels situation?

Cohen said yes, he had spoken to Schiller and Trump on the call. I always managed everything immediately by the boss, he replied. And, in this case, he could have simply said: everything is settled, everything will be resolved. It was an embarrassing admission. Cohen had said nothing about his problems with a teenager, or his discussions with Schiller, earlier in the week. That's not what you testified about on Tuesday, said Blanche, raising her voice. It was a lie: You didn't speak to President Trump that night. Blanche has reached her climax. You can admit it! He cried.

No, sir, Cohen said coldly. I can't.

On air, Cohen admitted to bullying and lying for a living while working for Trump and to having loved his job at the Trump Organization. The only thing on my mind was completing the task that would make him happy, he said. Witnesses generally dread cross-examination, but somehow Cohen seemed to have a better time under Blanche's hostile interrogation than under Hoffinger's direction. The bullshit, the obfuscation, the conflict, these are professional skills that Cohen clearly still enjoys indulging in. Blanche questioned him about a clandestine tape he made of Trump discussing a secret payment to Karen McDougal, a former Playboy Playmate who also said she had an affair with Atout. You understand that it is unethical for a lawyer to record a conversation with his client, right? » asked Blanche. That's right, Cohen said. Blanche went on to say that unless there are very specific circumstances, you're not supposed to record your client, right? You are not, except, of course, [for the] felony-fraud exception, Rule 12, Cohen said. Blanche stammered. I was just leading by example, Cohen said softly.

Of all the apostates in Trumpworld, Cohen is the one who has remained the most Trump-like. On the stand, he acknowledged that he saw many of his own qualities reflected in his former boss and that he had adopted Trump's strategy as his own: never back down, never admit mistakes, never show embarrassment. A jury may well decide to take him at his word, but it's impossible to think that anyone in the jury box completely believes him. The question is whether they will believe it more than Trump. The former president expressed outrage that Cohena's rat, a traitor and sordid, could kill him. Cohen said doing what he did for Trump ruined his life. In this way, they deserve each other. Nearly a decade ago, they concocted a secret money scheme so crooked that it continues to grind the wheels of American politics to a halt. Seven years ago, one became president and the other allowed himself to dream of becoming attorney general, or perhaps White House chief of staff. Today, one is an ex-convict, and the other could soon be labeled a criminal, and then, in a few months, perhaps president-elect.

