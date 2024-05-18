Imran Khan's wife expresses lack of trust in judge





Islamabad: Bushra Bibi, the wife of imprisoned former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Friday expressed her lack of confidence in a judge handling an alleged corruption case in an accountability court, according to a media report.

These remarks, however, were later echoed by Khan and his lawyers.

At the start of the hearing into the £190 million NCA scandal at Rawalpindis Adiala Prison, Bushra Bibi took to the podium and expressed her lack of confidence in the accountability court judge, reported The News International.

Britain's £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scandal refers to a complaint filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Khan, his wife and others, accusing them of connivance to commit acts of corruption and resorting to corrupt practices as defined and punished by law. National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999.

The News International portal said Bibi, the wife of the incarcerated founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, entered the courtroom aggressively and sat separately from the ex-Prime minister, his sisters and his daughters.

She later took the podium and told the judge that she had neither confidence in the judges hearing previous cases nor in this court. She complained that she had not been informed of a hearing scheduled for May 15 at Rawalpindis Adiala Prison, the statement said.

When the judge noted that the May 15 hearing had been postponed, she added that she was not a prisoner in the NCA scandal case, but had been imprisoned because of a injustice.

After Bushras' remarks, Imran took to the podium and asked his wife to accompany him to the family corner. However, she chose not to meet even her daughters who were seated next to Imran's sisters. She met her daughters when they were given a separate room, it is added.

During the hearing, the PTI founder continued to move towards his lawyers, his wife, his sisters and his lawyers in the courtroom. He was also seen whispering to his wife on several occasions.

Finally, the former Prime Minister and his lawyers asked the court of accounts for time to convince Bushra Bibi to reconsider his lack of confidence in the judge. The report, however, does not name the judge.

The hearing was interrupted three times following requests from lawyers.

After extensive discussions, Khan and his lawyers asked the judge to withdraw his lack of confidence remarks. They also requested the court to hold the next hearing after 15 days, and submitted a plea in response to the court's notices issued on Thursday, he said, adding that the court then adjourned the hearing to May 22 without bear witness. witnesses.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had approved the PTI founder's bail application in a ₹190 million NCA settlement and ordered authorities to release Khan on bail of Rs 1 million.

