Trump heads to Minnesota after son Barron's high school graduation in Florida





ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) Former President Donald Trump will travel to Minnesota on a day off from his secret Republican fundraiser trial Friday night in a traditionally Democratic state that he boasts he can lead in November.

Trump will headline the Republican Party's annual Lincoln Reagan Dinner in St. Paul, which coincides with the party's state convention, after attending his son Barron's high school graduation in Florida. Trump attended the graduation Friday morning with his wife, Melania Trump, and father, Viktor Knavs.

Trump will use part of the day granted by the trial judge for graduation to campaign in Minnesota, a state he says he can win in the November rematch with President Joe Biden. No Republican presidential candidate has won Minnesota since Richard Nixon in 1972, but Trump nearly flipped the state in 2016, when he lost to Democrat Hillary Clinton by 1.5 percentage points.

Trump returned to Minnesota several times in 2020, when Biden beat him by more than 7 percentage points.

I think this is something Trump wants to do. He believes this is a state he can win. We think that's the case as well, David Hann, chairman of the Republican Party of Minnesota, said in an interview.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota, a Biden ally, said the Trump campaign is grasping at straws if it thinks he can win the state.

The Biden campaign is going to work hard for every vote, Smith said in an interview. We will engage with voters across the state. But I think Minnesota voters are going to choose President Biden.

AP correspondent Julie Walker reports that the Trump trial is happening today so the former president can attend his son's graduation.

Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, graduated from the private Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida. The former president had long complained that Judge Juan M. Merchan would not let him attend the graduation until Merchan agreed not to hold court Friday.

Hann is co-hosting the Friday dinner with Trump's state campaign chairman, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, who represents a district in central Minnesota. Hann said Emmer was instrumental in bringing the former president to Minnesota.

The dinner coincides with the party's state convention. Tickets started at $500, going up to $100,000 for a 10-person VIP table with three photo ops with Trump. Hann declined to say how much money he hopes to raise, but he expects a full house of about 1,400 people.

All money from dinner tickets will go to the state party, Hann said, while adding that some of the money from photo ops could be donated to the Trump campaign.

Experts are divided on whether Minnesota will truly be competitive this time around, given its history and the Democratic Party's strong presence in the state. But Hann said there is great dissatisfaction with President Biden in the state, noting that nearly 19% of Democratic voters in the Super Tuesday primary marked their ballots as uncommitted. This was at least partly due to a protest voting movement against Biden's handling of the war between Israel and Hamas, which has spread to several states.

In an interview broadcast Wednesday by KSTP-TV of Minneapolis-St. Paul, Trump said his speech would focus on economic issues. And he reiterated a false statement he made in March on St. Cloud's KNSI radio that he thought he won Minnesota in 2020, even though there is no evidence there was any serious irregularities in the State.

“We think we have a very good chance in Minnesota,” Trump told KSTP. We have great friendships there. We have done a lot for the industry. We've done a lot for everything in Minnesota. I worked hard on Minnesota. Tom Emmer is very involved.

