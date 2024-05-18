Centrist think tank challenges Donald Trump to testify in secret trial





Third Way, a centrist think tank, is targeting former President Trump over his past comments that defendants were not testifying because he had not yet taken the stand at his secret trial in New York.

In an ad titled “Coward” released Friday, Third Way challenges Trump to speak in Manhattan, where he faces 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels for keep silent about an alleged sexual relationship.

“Donald Trump would never plead the Fifth Amendment,” the narrator says in the ad.

The former president is then heard saying: “The crowd is taking the Fifth. If you are innocent, why do you accept the Fifth Amendment?

“Now he's on trial for hiding secret payments to a porn star, but he won't stand trial,” the narrator continues. “Donald, why don’t you testify? After all, you think only guilty cowards take fifth place.

“Fifth Amendment, Fifth Amendment, Fifth Amendment. Horrible,” the former president says in the soundbite, after which the ad goads: “Speak up, Donald, or admit you're a coward.”

This is a five-figure ad buy that will run throughout the next week, according to the ThirdWay spokesperson.

He will target the former president in New York and Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club is located.

The 30-second ad will also air in Dallas, where Trump is expected to address the National Rifle Association at its leadership forum Saturday, the Third Way spokesperson added.

The ad rollout was first reported by Politico.

The secret trial reached its 18th day Thursday with the appearance on the stand of former Trump fixer Michael Cohen. Cohen, a key witness in the case, testified that he paid Daniels with his own funds and was later reimbursed.

