Donald Trump sits front row at Barrons High School graduation





Donald Trump was photographed Friday morning at his youngest son Barron's graduation in West Palm Beach, Florida, standing next to his wife Melania in the front row of the stands at the Oxbridge Academy football field.

The elder Trump reportedly arrived just two minutes before the private ceremony began, emerging from a motorcade of cars and entering the football field's aluminum stands through a heavily guarded entrance.

Trump was seen wearing a dark suit, white shirt and blue tie, with Oxbridge parents, relatives and soon-to-be graduates giving him a round of applause, the Daily Mail reported. Photos showed two Secret Service agents, wearing suits and sunglasses, standing behind Trump. Viktor Knavs, Melania's father, was also seen alongside his daughter.

Donald Trump arrives at Barron's graduation with Secret Service agents by his side.

Marco Bello/Reuters

Trump was allowed time off Friday from court during his secret trial in New York so he could be present. Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, to announce his presence just before his arrival.

Going to Barrons High School graduation, he wrote. Great student, wonderful boy! Very exciting!!! DJT.

Barron walks across the stage during his opening ceremony.

Reuters/Marco Bello

Photos showed the 6-foot-7 Barron accepting his diploma on stage, towering over school officials who led the commencement ceremony. He wore a blue dress and tie, with a red stole draped around his shoulders.

The commencement was invitation-only, with the school, which charges $41,500 a year in tuition, asking reporters and spectators not affiliated with the promotion to avoid the week's commencement ceremony.

Donald Trump greets Oxbridge Academy graduates.

Getty Images/Giorgio Viera

Trump, who was photographed laughing as he greeted Barron during the ceremony, is not expected to celebrate late Friday night or even into the afternoon with his son. Instead, he'll have to board a plane to St. Paul, Minn., where he's expected to headline a fundraising dinner at 5 p.m. With flight times from South Florida to the Twin Cities taking about four hours on commercial airliners, and with a time difference of just one hour, Trump must be in flight no later than 2 p.m. if he doesn't want to be late for dinner.

It's unclear what kind of post-graduation celebrations, if any, Trump attended for Barron.

Donald Trump attends his son Barron's high school graduation with his wife, Melania, and father.

Reuters/Marco Bello

Barron's graduation was the first time Melania was spotted at her husband's side since his trial revealed key details about his alleged one-night stand with Stormy Daniels, which allegedly took place during their first year of marriage. In photos from the ceremony, she appeared largely stoic, as she often does, but she was also seen smiling and clapping.

Barron was one of 116 seniors who graduated Friday. Last year, the school sent students to some of the most prestigious universities in the country, including Northwestern, UCLA, Boston University, Cornell and Vanderbilt.

It's still unclear where Barron will go next, but his family has indicated he's headed to college. Potential schools for Barron include the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where his father and half-siblings attended, or perhaps New York University, down the road from his college home. childhood atop Trump Tower in Manhattan.

The only recent hint at Barron's next steps came from Donald Trump. Last week, he revealed that Barron was exploring new college opportunities and said his son was interested in politics.

Right now he's doing a great job, Trump said at Mar-a-Lago last week, as Newsweek reported. He has very good grades. He's going to college soon. And we're looking at some colleges that are different than they were two months ago.

