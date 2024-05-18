Napsiyah and PKK cadre Bintan receive gold pin from First Lady, Iriana Joko Widodo

help– PKK Bintan cadre, Napsiyah received the Adhi Bhakti Utama Award for approximately 25 years of service as a PKK cadre.

The award in the form of a gold pin was presented directly by First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo during the peak evening of the 52nd PKK Unity Movement (HKG) Day at Balekambang Park, Solo City, Thursday (5/16/2024) evening.

Napsiyah, a Bintan PKK cadre, said he did not expect to receive a reward for his services as a PKK cadre.

He was grateful to be able to receive the honorary award presented directly by the First Lady.

According to him, this award is a matter of pride for him, as well as for his fellow PKK cadres in Bintan Regency.

Ketu TP PKK Bintan, Hafizha Rahmadani congratulated Napsiah for the recognition she received.

“Alhamdulillah, good luck to Ms. Napsiah. This is an appreciation for all the dedication and contribution made to the PKK. It is a source of pride and inspiration for other cadres,” he said. declared.

He said that this award is proof that PKK Bintan has existed from time to time and will continue to succeed in the future.

“Even though there have been ups and downs, this is proof that PKK Bintan cadres love and exist in society,” he said.