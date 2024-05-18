Donald Trump takes stock of a potential vice president





Former President Donald Trump still hasn't chosen a potential vice president, but accepted Fox News' vice presidential debate invitation on behalf of his future running mate.

Fox News Media said Friday it sent a request to the campaigns of Trump and President Joe Biden, inviting the candidates' running mates to participate in a debate once the two political parties have completed their inauguration conventions. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are the Democratic Party's presumptive nominees. Trump is the presumptive choice of the GOP.

“On behalf of the future Vice President of the United States, whom I have not yet chosen, we hereby accept Fox's vice presidential debate, hopefully at Virginia State University, the premier university or historically black college to host a debate,” Trump said. in an article published in Truth Social Friday afternoon.

“I urge Vice President Kamala Harris to accept this,” the former president added. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” »

Biden challenged Trump in a debate earlier this week, which was followed by an invitation from CNN to host the event on June 27 in Atlanta. ABC News also plans to broadcast a presidential debate on September 10. The invitations were accepted by both candidates.

Trump chose to skip all Republican primary debates, but has said in the past that he would happily debate Biden. Biden said in his challenge to the former president that was posted on social media Wednesday: “Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he has not appeared in a debate.”

The former president then responded about Truth Social, saying he was “ready and willing to debate Crooked Joe.”

“Crooked Joe Biden is the WORST debater I’ve ever faced – he can’t put two sentences together!” Trump added.

What we know

Fox News Media offered two potential debate dates – July 23 or August 13 – in its invitation to Biden and Trump. The outlet also said a different date for the vice presidential debate could be chosen “after the two nominating conventions.”

The Democratic National Convention will hold its vote to nominate its candidates for 2024 between August 19 and 22 in Chicago. The Republican National Convention (RNC) has scheduled its nomination vote to be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, between July 15 and 18.

Fox News Media has also contacted Virginia State University (VSU) as a “possible venue” for the debate, according to a Fox News report. The event will be hosted by Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

VSU had previously been selected by the Commission on Presidential Debates to host a debate on October 1, marking the first time a historically black college or university had been selected to host a presidential debate during a general election. The university appears to have been left off the 2024 debate list, however, given that the two events agreed to by Biden and Trump earlier this week do not include the dates proposed by the Commission.

The university released a statement Friday saying it was “disappointed to hear media reports suggesting that U.S. presidential candidates may not participate in the debate scheduled for October 1, 2024,” adding that a presidential debate at the university “is a huge victory, not just for our students and the campus community, but for the community as a whole.” »

Views

Several people have been touted as potential running mates for Trump, but the former president has kept his cards close to the vest. He has publicly ruled out choosing Mike Pence, vice president for Trump's White House term, and Nikki Haley, a former Republican presidential candidate.

Trump has said he will likely announce his next vice presidential nominee at the RNC convention in July, telling WTMJ-TV earlier this month: “I'm not saying everything is 100%, but you You get a lot closer.”

“I’ll do it in Milwaukee,” he added. “We’re going to have a good time.”

According to the Associated Press, Harris accepted an invitation from CBS News earlier this week to participate in a vice presidential debate with Trump's running mate this summer. The vice president did not respond to Fox News Media's invitation.

Newsweek contacted Biden and Harris' campaign via email for comment on Friday.

And after

The first presidential debate between Biden and Trump will be hosted by CNN on June 27 at the channel's studios in Atlanta, Georgia. There will be no audience in attendance and the event will be moderated by CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bush.

Updated 5/17/24, 5:33 p.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information and context.

