Xi Jinping supports Putin at a key moment in the war in Ukraine and the maximum confrontation between Russia and the West

The summit held this week between Vladimir Putin Yes Xi Jinping revalidates the strategic and economic alliance between Good Yes Muskan association which will allow Kremlin prolong the war in Ukraine without irreparable wear and tear for Russia. Chinese support for the Russian “war economy” jeopardizes Western sanctions and reduces the effectiveness of the war economy. American military aid and European countries Kev.

Putin's visit, with stops in Beijing and the East Harbintakes you away from the idea that Xi Jinping intends to influence Moscow to end Russia's war strategy in the short or medium term. Ukrainewhere the Kremlin army has consolidated its positions in the annexed territories, opened new fronts in the Khrekov region and is preparing for a very long war which must rely on a solid economic base, to which China can precisely contribute.

This is Putin's second trip to China in less than a year, following his October 2023 visit to III New Silk Roads Forum. This new trip is Putin's first abroad after his re-election as Russian president last March, and is also part of the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Communist China and the Soviet Union.

Putin went to Beijing surrounded by an economic praetorian guard, but also by military hawks and security experts. The relationship of the two countries with the West goes through one of the moments of greatest tension in recent decades, in the Chinese case, due to commercial and technological confrontation swindle Washington and its European allies, and in Russia, for the Ukrainian war and Western military assistance to Kyiv.

Against the United States

In this sense, the two leaders leave no doubt about their close alignment. before the United States and its European allies, and bet on a world “multipolar” (the concept most cited during this summit) against Washington's “one-track” and unipolar approach applauded by its European and Asian acolytes.

In their joint statement, Xi and Putin spoke of the coincidence of strategies and interests across a broad geopolitical spectrum, from the region to Asia Pacificswindle Taiwan as a point of friction between China and Washington, until Middle East and specifically the Israeli war in Gaza and the unwavering support of the United States Tel Aviv.

“Russian-Chinese relations resist proof of the rapid changes that the world is experiencing, are demonstrating strength and stability and are experiencing the best period in their history”, underlined the two leaders, who declared themselves willing to use this strengthened alliance to counter American hegemonism.

Already openly and without the caution that characterized Chinese diplomacy during the first two years of the war in Ukraine, Xi signed Thursday with his friend Putin the need “to increase interaction and strengthen coordination to counter the trend destructive and hostile to Washington. its strategy of “double containment” of China and Russia, according to the joint press release.

The text included a stern warning against armamentstic proliferation which provoked the war in Ukraine and the “extremely destabilizing” action of the United States and its allies.

This ratification of the alliance between China and Russia constitutes the most important challenge posed to the Western bloc since the start of the war in Ukraine. At that time, just four months after the invasion began, the summit of I WILL TAKE In June, in Madrid, he had already described Russia as a “real threat” and China as “the greatest long-term challenge to the international order”.

Predictable increase in Russian military presence in the Asian seas

Among the agreements signed during Putin's visit to China, the increased military cooperationwith future military maneuvers and exercises, maritime and air patrols and improving the “level of joint response to challenges and threats”.

This message is addressed to the United States and predicts that Russia will intensify its participation alongside China in maneuvers in the Far Eastern seas. Such Russian involvement is one of the nightmares of Washington and its allies in the region, already very concerned by the growing cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyangwith the supply of artillery and missile ammunition by North Korea to the Russian army.

Whatever the case, the most worrying message for the West lies in the economic field and more particularly in energy cooperation. Russia increase the supply of oil and natural gas in China, which will allow the Russian economy to withstand many more years of war, as well as access to basic consumer goods for its population.

Economic cooperation that will allow Russia to prolong the war

“Russia is prepared and is able to maintain an uninterrupted and reliable format for the economy, businesses, cities and towns with energy, light and heat as appropriate and respectful with the environment”, said Putin at the inauguration of this Viernes de there VIII Russia-China EXPO in the city of Harbin, in the east of the country.

Currently, Russia is the main supplier of oil to China, surpassing in this sense Saudi Arabia. All this as a consequence of the cessation of European imports of Russian crude oil due to the war in Ukraine and the redirection of these Russian exports to China, cheaper and on a larger scale.

The commitment made during Putin's visit to China to strengthen industrial, electronic, aero-naval and technological cooperation does not reassure the United States and its Western allies either. They fear possible Chinese transfers to Russia of dual-use technologies, civil and military, which could benefit the Russian defense industry, which today has a production capacity similar to that of times of greatest confrontation with the West during the Second World War. War between.

The American Secretary of State himself, Anthony Blinkenagain accused China this week of supplying Moscow with electronic parts and components that Russian arms factories can use to manufacture precision missiles, battle tanks and armored vehicles.

The invasion of Ukraine brought China and Russia closer than they had been in many decades.

In reality, Western fears about Chinese support for Russia are based not so much on the possible provision of this dual-use technology, but on the volume of economic exchanges, which have skyrocketed with the war. In this sense, the invasion of Ukraine brought China and Russia closer together than they had been for many decades.

In Beijing, Putin thus showed his satisfaction at the unstoppable expansion of bilateral trade and because the use of the ruble and the yuan in economic exchanges is around the 90%. For the Russian leader, Sino-Russian bilateral trade is protected “against the negative influence of third countries” and fluctuations in the foreign exchange markets.

Trade between China and Russia reached 2023 221,560 million eurosit's a 26.4% more than the previous year. Already in 2022, during the first year of the war that brought the two countries closer together, they had grown more than 34% compared to 2021. Neither the sanctions nor the obstacles posed by the United States and its European allies have managed to affect this bilateral economic relationship in the slightest, but rather have fueled its strengthening.

It is therefore not surprising that the White House On Thursday, he would accuse China of using double standards, by seeking to maintain “good, solid and deeper” relations with Europe, while maintaining with these exchanges “the greatest threat to European security in a long time “. These statements show the growing concern among Americans over the Sino-Russian agreementnot only in the field of security, but especially in the economic field.

The end of the war ? Not yet

In a press appearance after Thursday's summit, the Chinese president indicated that he and his Russian counterpart considered that the only “correct” solution to the war in Ukraine was through “a political solution.”

But he insisted that the necessary step to move in that direction would be an international conference “recognized by the parties.” With this clarification, Xi de facto doubted the effectiveness and even the reason for the conference which will take place next June. Swisspromoted by Ukraine and the United States, but to which Russia was not invited.

Chinese participation in this peace conference is on hold. If Xi or a representative from Beijing attended, this would in no way imply obligatory support from China for Ukrainian positions.

If at the start of the war the Chinese government recognized the inviolability of the territorial sovereignty of the countries, without expressly mentioning Ukraine, more than two years later, Western participation in the conflict, more and more open every day, has moderated this thinking from Beijing and brought it closer to Russian postulates according to which regional security comes before the inviolability of borders.

At present, support for “constructive” paths to resolving the conflict prevails in Beijing, and such a path does not de facto exclude a possible partition of Ukraine if the neutrality of this country is not ensured to avoid future problems with Russia.

The need to avoid the “cold war mentality” that prevails in Europe and which turned the Ukrainian crisis into a crisis is also present in Chinese discourse. Battleground between Western “democracy” and Eurasian “despotism”. Somewhat paradoxical Western approaches when it is proven that only militarism and the accounts of arms companies, particularly American ones, benefited from the confrontation between the West and Russia over Ukraine.