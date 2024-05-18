PM Modi says Congress, Samajwadi Party will bulldoze Ram Temple if voted to power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that the Congress and the Samajwadi Party would roll a bulldozer over the Ram temple if voted to power, and asked them to take lessons from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on where bulldozers should be used instead.

Addressing election rallies in Uttar Pradesh, Modi predicted his government was set to make a comeback, scoring a hat-trick in the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress, he said, was tasked with winning just 50 seats to “save its honour”.

The Prime Minister addressed public meetings in Barabanki, Fatehpur and Hamirpur.

He accused India's opposition bloc of planning to give its “vote bank” – that is, Muslims – a large part of the reservations in government jobs and education for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes.

In Barabanki, he said the bloc was creating instability. “As the elections progress, these ‘INDI alliance’ people have started to collapse like a pack of cards.”

He attacked the Congress and the Samajwadi Party over the Ayodhya temple issue.

“A senior SP leader had said on Ram Navami day that the Ram temple was useless. At the same time, the Congress is preparing to overturn the Supreme Court's decision on the Ram temple,” he said. affirmed.

“If the SP and the Congress come to power, they will send Ram Lalla back to the tent and bulldoze the temple,” he said, asking them to take “courses” from Adityanath on the use of bulldozers .

Adityanath's government has been accused of using bulldozers to illegally raze the properties of suspected criminals, and the opposition has claimed the victims were mostly Muslims.

He said “nothing is bigger than the vote bank” for opposition allies.

“SP and Congress have given in to appeasement. And when Modi speaks his truth to the country, they say Modi is creating a Hindu-Muslim divide. The vote bank these people are running after has also started to understand the truth now “, did he declare. .

“Our mothers and sisters are happy with the triple talaq law and continually bless the BJP,” he said.

He criticized the opposition for its “attempts” to include Muslims in the quota.

“When the Constitution was framed, the Constituent Assembly decided that there would be no reservation on the basis of religion,” he said.

But that is what the Congress did in Karnataka, he added. “There they made all Muslims OBC overnight. They looted a large part of the reserve given to the OBC. »

In Hamirpur, the Prime Minister reiterated his allegations that the opposition was planning to give the people's wealth to members of the Muslim community.

“Today, I came to warn you against the PS and the Congress. They will take your vote, but after they come to power, they will distribute these gifts to those who 'vote jihad' for them,” he said. -he declared, attacking a term used by a leader of the INDIA bloc.

He also criticized the opposition over the now-deleted Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and mocked Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's past advice on relations with Pakistan.

“They say Pakistan has a nuclear bomb, but those making these threats don't know that it doesn't even have the money to maintain it,” the prime minister said.

“They say he has missiles. The defense corridor that we are building in Bundelkhand is not for making firecrackers but for making missiles,” he added. He said the Congress was considering reinstating Article 370.

Modi said a new chapter would open in the history of Bundelkhand when the Rs 40,000 crore Ken-Betwa river link project was completed.

“Today, Uttar Pradesh leads the states with the highest number of highways. It leads in terms of number of airports. UP leads with metros in seven cities. Not only that, Uttar Pradesh is also at the top of the welfare schemes for the poor that I run,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the BJP government had provided 15 lakh houses to the poor in UP cities and 35 lakh houses in villages.

He claimed that the people had defeated the INDIA bloc in the first four phases of elections only and the alliance workers had lost heart.

“No one wants to work hard for the remaining elections. INDI Alliance workers were already disappointed, now they no longer leave their homes,” he said.