Donald Trump accepts Fox News offer for VP debate after Joe Biden campaign agrees to CBS News event





Donald Trump says his campaign has agreed to participate in a vice presidential debate — but on Fox News.

Her statement comes a day after Joe Biden's presidential campaign announced that Vice President Kamala Harris had accepted CBS News' invitation for a debate on either July 23 or August 13.

In a post on Truth Social, his social media platform, Trump wrote: “On behalf of the future Vice President of the United States, whom I have not yet chosen, we hereby consent to the Vice Presidential Debate on Fox, if possible at Virginia State University. the first historically black college or university to host a debate – Date to be determined. I urge Vice President Kamala Harris to embrace this. LET’S MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Trump said nothing about the CBS News invitation.

On Fox News, anchor Bret Baier, calling it the “Wild West of debate proposals,” said the invitation had been sent to both campaigns and confirmed that she had contacted Virginia State University to host it. This was to be one of the venues set by the Commission on Presidential Debates for an event this cycle.

But Biden's campaign, in a letter to the commission this week, said it would not participate in events hosted by the commission and was instead opting for debates hosted earlier by the network. CNN plans presidential debate with Trump and Biden on June 27; ABC News is hosting an event on September 10. Both debates are expected to take place in the studio.

The Biden campaign has also proposed a vice presidential debate in late July or August, after the Republican National Convention. CBS News' offer seemed to meet their demands.

Baier noted, however, that Fox News proposed its own presidential debate for October and that Trump accepted. But the Biden campaign quickly dismissed that possibility and accused Trump of “playing games” over the debate schedule. “More chaos, more debate on debates,” Biden campaign chairwoman Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement.

Baier said the network had proposed a vice presidential debate for July 23 or August 13 — the same dates CBS proposed. Baier also said the network came up with a proposal after the Republican and Democratic conventions. “We’ll see what else happens,” he said. “It’s a weird dynamic to lock these things down.”

There is a game going on around the debate, and Trump's acceptance of an offer from Fox News, with the added note that it would have historical significance at an HBCU, was undoubtedly intended to put pressure on the Biden campaign. He may also have been upset by some pundits this week, as Biden's campaign had the upper hand when it launched its debate proposals earlier this week. Frank Fahrenkopf, co-founder of the debate commission, told Politico that he agreed that Trump had been played and that his decision to accept the debate so quickly on CNN and ABC News had may have been “one of the biggest mistakes of this election cycle.” Trump's campaign said he would debate “anytime” and “anywhere.”

Asked to comment on Trump's latest statement on the vice-presidential debate, a senior Biden campaign official pointed to O'Malley Dillon's statement from earlier this week. And in her letter to the commission, she criticized the idea of ​​having a debate in front of an audience, when Fox News does not meet her criteria for preferred host network. She had proposed only networks that hosted a Republican primary debate in 2016 and a Democratic primary debate in 2020, which eliminated Fox News and MSNBC from the mix.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2024/05/vice-president-debate-fox-news-trump-biden-1235921446/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos