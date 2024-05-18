Putin: Swiss peace summit aims to put pressure on Russia







Vladimir Putin spoke on Friday after a two-day trip to China.

keystone

Russian President Vladimir Putin has again denounced the upcoming Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland, describing it as a way to put pressure on Russia. This content was published on

May 17, 2024 – 4:40 p.m. Other language: 1

An original The conference planned for June 15-16 in the seaside resort of Brgenstock above Lake Lucerne is an attempt to impose conditions on Russia to end the conflict, Putin said on Friday. The Russian president made the comments in the city of Harbin at the end of a two-day trip to China. Earlier, he also spoke with Chinese leader Xi Jinping over the war of aggression against Ukraine. Putin did not give details of this conversation. Ukraine and its Western allies hope China will send a representative to the June summit in Switzerland to give the meeting more weight. + The Brgenstock summit: everything you need to know In his statement, Putin criticized the fact that Russia was constantly being criticized for not participating, even though it was not even invited to the meeting. Russia's allies agree that the meeting is useless if both sides do not participate, he noted. Putin once again stressed that Russia is ready to negotiate. He also reiterated that an agreement with the Ukrainian side to settle the conflict had already been reached in Istanbul shortly after the start of the war. The result was a finalized document that could continue to serve as a framework, Putin said. The newspaper Papule had cited an extract from the document at the end of April under the title: The secret document that could have ended the war in Ukraine. + Aborted peace deal could serve as basis for negotiations on Ukraine, Kremlin says According to Putin, Ukraine nevertheless decided to continue the fight. Former Ukrainian chief negotiator and head of the presidential party's parliamentary group, David Arachamiya, confirmed that Russia had only insisted on the neutrality of the neighboring country during the talks in order to end the conflict. On our return from Istanbul, [UK Prime Minister] Boris Johnson came to kyiv and said we would not sign anything with them [the Russians] let's fight, Arachamiya said in an interview on TV channel 1+1. However, a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin would have been necessary for an agreement to be signed. Furthermore, Ukraine hesitated because there was no security guarantee in case of signing a peace agreement, Arachamiya said. For Ukraine to achieve neutral status would also require changes to the country's constitution, as well as its NATO membership plans. In addition, the interim agreement would have included final conditions for territorial transfers from Ukraine demanded by Russia. Adapted from German by DeepL/kc,dos How we work This report was written and carefully verified by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch, we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use machine translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, take a look here and if you have any comments on this news, email us at [email protected]. External content





Your subscription could not be saved. Try Again.



Almost done… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.







More Nearly half of Swiss bee species on the red list of threatened species



This content was published on

May 17, 2024



While many species are suffering, others have recently migrated to Switzerland due to climate change.

Read more: Nearly half of Swiss bee species on the red list of threatened species

More Swiss Foreign Minister supports Berset at the Council of Europe



This content was published on

May 17, 2024



Cassis described Berset as the “ideal candidate” to help the Council achieve its goal of ensuring security and peace in Europe.

Read more: Swiss Foreign Minister supports Berset at the Council of Europe

More Gay conversion therapy banned in Swiss canton of Valais



This content was published on

May 17, 2024



On Thursday, the canton approved a new health law that prohibits therapies aimed at changing sexual orientation or gender identity.

Read more: Gay conversion therapy banned in Swiss canton of Valais

More Concerns over underground freight projects in Switzerland



This content was published on

May 17, 2024



The cantons and municipalities affected by an ambitious underground project have given their opinion on the plans.

Read more: Concerns over underground freight projects in Switzerland

More Group of Swiss students condemn campus occupations



This content was published on

May 17, 2024



Some aspects of the pro-Palestinian sit-ins have gone too far, but the right to protest and debate must be respected, the student association said.

Read more: Swiss student group condemns campus occupations

More Swiss LGTBIQ helpline: attacks more than doubled in 2023



This content was published on

May 17, 2024



Three organizations jointly running a helpline have called for more awareness, action and funding to combat discrimination.

Read more: Swiss LGTBIQ helpline: attacks more than doubled in 2023

More FIFA rule change opens door to departure from Switzerland



This content was published on

May 17, 2024



Zurich will remain the location of the association's headquarters until a new decision on the location is made, FIFA has decided.

Read more: FIFA rule change opens door to departure from Switzerland

More Swiss GDP growth slowed by weaker industrial sector



This content was published on

May 16, 2024



The Swiss economy grew slightly in early 2024, with growth in the services sector contrasting with weak growth in industry.

Read more: Swiss GDP growth slowed by weaker industrial sector

More The employment rate in Switzerland increases in the first quarter of 2024



This content was published on

May 16, 2024



The number of women and foreigners working has increased particularly sharply, the Federal Statistical Office announced on Thursday.

Read more: The employment rate in Switzerland increases in the first quarter of 2024

More Jessica Hausner will chair the jury of the 2024 Locarno Film Festival



This content was published on

May 16, 2024



The Austrian filmmaker will chair the jury of the 77th edition of the film festival in August.

Read more: Jessica Hausner to chair the 2024 Locarno Festival jury

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/foreign-affairs/putin-peace-summit-aimed-at-putting-pressure-on-russia/77810513 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos