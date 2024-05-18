Politics
Putin: Swiss peace summit aims to put pressure on Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin has again denounced the upcoming Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland, describing it as a way to put pressure on Russia.
The conference planned for June 15-16 in the seaside resort of Brgenstock above Lake Lucerne is an attempt to impose conditions on Russia to end the conflict, Putin said on Friday.
The Russian president made the comments in the city of Harbin at the end of a two-day trip to China. Earlier, he also spoke with Chinese leader Xi Jinping over the war of aggression against Ukraine. Putin did not give details of this conversation.
Ukraine and its Western allies hope China will send a representative to the June summit in Switzerland to give the meeting more weight.
+ The Brgenstock summit: everything you need to know
In his statement, Putin criticized the fact that Russia was constantly being criticized for not participating, even though it was not even invited to the meeting. Russia's allies agree that the meeting is useless if both sides do not participate, he noted.
Putin once again stressed that Russia is ready to negotiate. He also reiterated that an agreement with the Ukrainian side to settle the conflict had already been reached in Istanbul shortly after the start of the war. The result was a finalized document that could continue to serve as a framework, Putin said. The newspaper Papule had cited an extract from the document at the end of April under the title: The secret document that could have ended the war in Ukraine.
+ Aborted peace deal could serve as basis for negotiations on Ukraine, Kremlin says
According to Putin, Ukraine nevertheless decided to continue the fight. Former Ukrainian chief negotiator and head of the presidential party's parliamentary group, David Arachamiya, confirmed that Russia had only insisted on the neutrality of the neighboring country during the talks in order to end the conflict.
On our return from Istanbul, [UK Prime Minister] Boris Johnson came to kyiv and said we would not sign anything with them [the Russians] let's fight, Arachamiya said in an interview on TV channel 1+1.
However, a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin would have been necessary for an agreement to be signed. Furthermore, Ukraine hesitated because there was no security guarantee in case of signing a peace agreement, Arachamiya said.
For Ukraine to achieve neutral status would also require changes to the country's constitution, as well as its NATO membership plans. In addition, the interim agreement would have included final conditions for territorial transfers from Ukraine demanded by Russia.
Adapted from German by DeepL/kc,dos
This report was written and carefully verified by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch, we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use machine translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, take a look here and if you have any comments on this news, email us at [email protected].
