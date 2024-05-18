Politics
Rashmika Mandanna and Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchange tweets on Atal Setu and country's growth
Actor Rashmika Mandanna was recently in Mumbai when she visited the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu aka Atal Setu. She shared a promotional video on her X (formerly Twitter) explaining why the Mumbai transport link is such a good innovation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to her post. (Also Read: Sikandar in Pushpa 2 The Rule: 6 Upcoming Films of Rashmika Mandanna and Everything You Need to Know About Them)
Connect people
In the video she shared, she praises the bridge for shortening an hour-long journey into just a few minutes. Sharing it, she wrote: From South India to North India From West India to East India Connecting people, connecting hearts! #MyIndia. PM Modi shared his message, stating that there is nothing more satisfying than connecting people and writing: Absolutely! Nothing is more satisfying than connecting people and improving lives. Rashmika seemed overwhelmed as she responded to the Prime Minister, stating that it was an honor to witness the country's growth, writing: Sir! What an honor! It is incredibly rewarding to witness the growth of our country as a very proud young Indian.
It's really awesome
While filming the video, Rashmika spoke to YEARS and shared a similar sentiment. She said: “I think now, at least, India is not stopping anywhere. Now look at the growth of the country. It's really awesome over the last 10 years to see how much the country has grown. The infrastructure, the plan of our country, the road planning, everything, it's just great – I think now is our time! I just learned that all this was done in seven years and that it was 20 km. It's incredible! Look at this. Honestly, I'm speechless… India is the smartest country, I'd like to say it!
Upcoming work
Rashmika has six films lined up in Hindi and Telugu. She will reprise her role as Srivalli in Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule. She will also star in Sekhar Kammulas Kubera with Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh, Rahul Ravindrans The Girlfriend and Shantharubans Rainbow in Telugu. In Hindi, she has AR Murugadoss Sikandar with Salman Khan and Laxman Utekar's Chhava with Vicky Kaushal.

