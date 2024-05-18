Theresa May mocks Liz Truss and Boris Johnson at parliamentary lunch





Londoners' Journal Former Prime Minister turned author Therese May yesterday we had lunch in the parliamentary press gallery. How she has brightened up since her dark years in No. 10, which she now likens to a horror story. The stuffy Maybot of old has given way to a wisecracking great with a decent stand-up routine. Has it had a Chat GPT upgrade? I'm known for my chatter, she's self-deprecating. When I was Prime Minister you couldn't wait for those few minutes with me in the press briefing, it was going to be a real round of jokes and laughter and that's why you all came today! Of course because I wrote a book and I signed books. I've visited quite a few bookstores recently and it's interesting to notice where political titles are classified, where they are shelved in bookstores, she said. Liz Truss, Ten years to save the West. Given Liz's reputation and track record, perhaps that should be the case. Ten days to save the West, make you laugh, under science fiction and fantasy. It was then the turn of the person who replaced her. And then of course, everyone was waiting for Boris Johnson's memoirs which will undoubtedly be ranked as current affairs. Dressed in one of her power suits, the former Prime Minister mocked online rumors that she was defecting to the Labor Party. You see strange things happening on social media. You'll notice that although I'm wearing red, I'm here and not in Essex. [with Keir Starmer]. However, I was considered a potential defector! Leaning over the caricature of the director, she ticked off a hack whose phone rang in the middle of her speech: There's always one. And when asked to assess the performance of her successors as prime minister, May paused solemnly and then smiled: Now let's see, how many successors have I had? David, Donald and a delicious dinner David Cameron and Donald Trump (PA/AP) Having diner with Donald Trump It's one of the rare privileges afforded to our Foreign Secretary, Lord Cameron, who was in America trying to flirt with the former, and perhaps future, president last month. The Foreign Office has remained silent on the details of their tte–tte, but George Osborne, Cameron's former right-hand man, has inside information for listeners of his Political Currency podcast. David told me some of what happened at the Trump dinner. He says basically Trump has a speakerphone on the table and throughout the dinner people call senators, congressmen, reporters, whatever and throughout the dinner he just puts them on on loudspeaker and said hello! I have Cameron here!. This looks like a delicious evening. Tumbleweed for Suella Braverman Suella Braverman approaches student protesters live (GB News) Suella Braverman received the silent treatment from student protesters in Cambridge yesterday during an Alan Partridge-style walk-through with GB News, which made it worth watching. The sacked Home Sec was trying to start a fiery debate over Gaza, but protesters took a low-key approach. Would she have had a better reaction in the local pub?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ca.news.yahoo.com/theresa-may-mocks-liz-truss-135222464.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos