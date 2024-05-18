SP, Congress to offer goods to people who vote for jihad, says PM Modi in Hamirpur





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Fatehpur district on May 17, 2024. | Photo credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on May 17 that the SP and Congress would use people's votes to come to power and then offer part of their assets to those who carry out 'vote jihad' for them. Addressing a rally in Harmirpur, Mr. Modi warned people against the “intentions” of the two opposition allies in Uttar Pradesh. LIVE Updates of India General Elections 2024 “Today I came to warn you against the PS and the Congress. They accept your vote, but after coming to power, they will distribute these gifts to those who vote for jihad,” he said . “This time the PS and Congress have made their intentions clear before the elections. The Congress says they will investigate everyone's assets. Then they will give part of your assets to the vote bank that votes for the jihad,” he said. The Congress has declared that it will bring back Article 370, he remarked, adding that the opposition party also claims that Pakistan has the nuclear bomb, but the party does not realize that Pakistan doesn't have the money to maintain this bomb. There are 11 candidates in the fray in Hamirpur. The main contest is between BJP's Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel and SP's Ajendra Singh Lodhi. Hamirpur will vote in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 20.

