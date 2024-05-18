Boris Johnson links Dublin race riots to immigration fears





Boris Johnson described the scenes as violent as the Dublin race riots and suggested that deeply liberal countries like Ireland are now worried about the pace of immigration. The former British prime minister used his weekly Daily Mail column to draw on the unrest in the Irish capital and plead for the UK to take tougher measures to curb net migration. It comes after the latest data showed record numbers of arrivals to the UK last year. Mr Johnson also highlighted the electoral success of veteran anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders in the Netherlands. Writing in the newspaper, he said: People will not accept demographic change at this rate, even in the most liberal countries and capitals. Look at what's happening in Dublin, where this lovely, happy city seems to have been in the throes of race riots. The violent scenes in Dublin saw Garda cars, buses and trams set on fire and shops looted and damaged. Debris is cleared from a burnt out Luas and bus on OConnell Street in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA) The clean-up continued on Dublin's OConnell Street on Friday, with burnt-out buses lifted by cranes while broken windows and missiles were cleared. Violence in the Irish capital, involving far-right elements, erupted after a stabbing attack on three schoolboys and their caregiver outside a school in the north city center around midday on Thursday. Mr Johnson continued: The people of Ireland and the Netherlands, in my experience, are among the kindest, kindest and most generous in the world; And yet, clearly, a large number of people in both countries are beginning to worry that something is wrong and that the European system of free movement, a Europe without borders for the entire territory of 450 million inhabitants, presents too many disadvantages. Well, the whole point of Brexit is that we are no longer subject to the same legal subjugation as Ireland and Holland. We have the power to fix this problem and change our immigration rules. This is exactly why the British people voted to restore these powers in 2016. We can do it now.

