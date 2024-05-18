Politics
Today in Politics: Ahead of Phase 6, PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi to hold rallies in Delhi | News from the political pulse
As campaigning for the 49 seats in Phase 5 ends on Saturday, parties are turning their attention to the 58 seats that will be voted on in Phase 6, including the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and the 10 in Haryana.
After addressing rallies in Haryanas Ambala and Sonipat on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold his first rally of this election campaign in the national capital at a Delhi Development Authority ground which is close to three Lok Sabha constituencies in the east and north-east. and Chandni Chowk.
The BJP won all seven Delhi seats in the last two Lok Sabha polls, with neither the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nor the Congress able to dent the BJP's position here. But this time, the BJP is facing a Congress-AAP alliance. With a 4-3 split between the AAP and Congress, Delhi is among the handful of states where the two parties, both members of the opposition INDIA bloc, are coordinating.
The BJP used an aggressive strategy in Delhi, removing six of its seven sitting MLAs (except Manoj Tiwari in northeast Delhi), perhaps in a bid to defeat the ruling opposition. Among those excluded were former Union ministers Harsh Vardhan and Meenakshi Lekhi, who had won their seats in 2014 and 2019. Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir and singer Hans Raj Hans were also excluded.
The new faces fielded by the BJP include Bansuri Swaraj, first-time candidate and late daughter of Sushma Swaraj, and Delhi Assembly LoP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.
It remains to be seen whether Modi will mention the Swati Maliwal alleged assault case, over which the BJP has protested against the AAP. Rajya Sabha MP Maliwal has accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar of physical assault, verbal abuse, criminal intimidation and assault at the chief minister's official residence AAP.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is leading the charge for the Congress in Delhi with a rally at Chandni Chowk on Saturday. His rally comes just days after Kejriwal campaigned for Congress candidates in Delhi. The three seats contested by the Congress are Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi and North West Delhi. The Congress issued a manifesto focusing on local issues for each constituency.
While the Congress has re-elected its 2019 candidate Jai Prakash Agarwal in Chandni Chowk, former student activist Kanhaiya Kumar is contesting in the North East and former BJP MP Udit Raj in the North West.
Rahul is also expected to address rallies in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, which votes on May 20.
Telangana Cabinet meets
On Saturday, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is expected to hold a Cabinet meeting to discuss the outstanding issues of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014, as the completion of 10 years since the bifurcation on June 2.
As per the AP Reorganization Act, Hyderabad would cease to be the shared capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh after 10 years and the city would be the capital only of Telangana from June 2, 2024.
According to an official statement, the division of various institutions and societies, listed in Schedules 9 and 10 of the Act, between the two states has not been completed and there has been no consensus on several issues. The issue of payment of electricity dues was also pending.
The Cabinet meeting is also expected to deliberate on farm loan waiver, an election promise of the ruling Congress, purchase of paddy and an action plan for the upcoming Kharif season.
With PTI inputs
