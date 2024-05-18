Imran Khan to write letter to army chief 'for good of country'





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has announced plans to pen a letter to Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, citing the country's current problems as motivation, Dawn reported. In a transcript of his address to the media from Adiala jail, released by PTI, Imran Khan said: “I will write a letter to the army chief – not for me, but for the country. [My] lawyers were asked to prepare a letter and inform me.”

He stressed the importance of tackling the unrest in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, where recent clashes led to the tragic deaths of a police officer and three civilians. “In the letter I will say [him] what's happening…and where the country is going. We need to think about it,” Imran said.

Acknowledging the crucial role of the military as an institution, he stressed the importance of not pitting it against the people, as reported by Dawn.

Reflecting on the polarized political climate, Imran noted that “beneficiaries of the [manipulation] Form 47s start attacking (anyone) who questions them.”

He raised concerns about alleged pressure on the judiciary and media to “protect lies,” criticizing incumbents in high government positions as the product of a flawed system.

“The President, the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister of Punjab are all representatives of this fake system to whom these seats were allotted by deception and they have no authority,” Imran alleged.

Addressing a recent altercation between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Imran slammed Kundi calling him a “Form 47 beneficiary” indulging in personal attacks against Gandapur.

Further denouncing what he termed as “false representatives” and their actions against Justice Babar Sattar, Imran pointed the finger at politicians Mustafa Kamal, Faisal Vawda, Talal Chaudhry, Awn Chaudhry and Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori for their critical position towards the judicial system.

Imran's contempt extended to specific individuals like Awn, whom he accused of taking advantage of a fraudulent electoral process to become an MP and then attacking Justice Babar Sattar at the behest of others .

Responding to questions regarding negotiations, Imran categorically said: “There will be no negotiations with the (beneficiaries of) Form 47.” He questioned the legitimacy of the current government following the Prime Minister's statements by interim and highlighted a message allegedly sent by Anwaarul Haq Kakar to Shehbaz Sharif regarding the wheat scandal.

Imran also said he was ready to speak and lamented the missed opportunity. He advocated for live broadcasts of court proceedings and expressed hope for the opportunity to address the court directly in the future.

Calling Pakistan's Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa “fearless”, Imran evoked the memory of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and questioned the fairness of his own trial.

“We hope that justice will be done,” Imran concluded, referring to the ongoing legal proceedings against him, Dawn reported.

