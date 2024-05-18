PTI's Omar Ayub articulates negotiations with return of 'stolen seats', canceling Imran's cases – Pakistan





Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub on Friday said any negotiations with parties in Form 47, referring to PPP, PML-N and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) , would depend on the return of the party. The PTI stole seats and the dismissal of cases against party founder Imran Khan.

Since the aftermath of the February 8 general elections, the PTI has claimed that Form 47 of the 18 National Assembly seats the party reportedly won were falsely altered by returning officers. The PTI claims to have won 170 seats as per Form 45.

Speaking in an interview with DawnNewsTV's Doosra Rukh programme, Ayub was asked about the stakeholder the PTI wanted to talk to, to which he replied: The three parties PPP, PML-N and MQM-P are the beneficiaries of form 47. [manipulation] so they should step back, give us back our stolen seats, cancel Imran Khan's affairs and complete the military trials of our people, then talks can be held with them.

Ayub said the party wanted constitutional supremacy but the above three parties came to power due to differences in Form 47 and undemocratic differences which we reject.

He reiterated that the PTI would be willing to hold negotiations if its stolen mandate was returned to it, hinting at the resignation of the incumbent government.

Asked about the party's earlier willingness to hold negotiations with the PPP and PML-N after the ouster of the PTI government compared to today, Ayub said the situation was different then as the theft [of electoral mandate] due to form 47 [manipulation] had not happened as it does today.

He said the PTI placed the blame for the theft on the three parties, the caretaker government, the Election Commission of Pakistan and the Chief Election Commissioner.

The opposition leader called for the establishment of a judicial commission to probe the entire election affair, adding that it would also determine the alleged role of the establishment, if any, in the matter.

He also demanded the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner.

Asked about any attempts to contact Imran or messages sent to him, or the PTI leadership, since the PTI founder was jailed, Ayub replied categorically: No. No, to my knowledge there is no such thing. No one has had contact.

The Opposition leader also rejected PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah's offer of talks, calling it non-serious, saying no confidence-building measures were taken beforehand to demonstrate sincerity negotiations.

Ayub also criticized PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardaris, who lashed out at the PTI during Wednesday's session of the National Assembly, saying he had rejected the speech and it was not befitting of a politician serious who claims to be president of the party.

He predicted a further deterioration in the affairs of the assemblies. It is not a government but an unguided mob.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1834071/ptis-omar-ayub-hinges-talks-with-return-of-stolen-seats-quashing-imrans-cases The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos