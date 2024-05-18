Politics
“If Congress was dissolved after Independence, India would do it…”: In Mumbai, PM Modi recalls Gandhiji’s advice
Last update:
PM Modi also expressed confidence that the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha election will shatter all previous records and India will become a huge power on June 4 (AP File photo)
“I guarantee you that I will leave you with a developed India,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a rally in Mumbai.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that if the Congress had been dissolved after Independence in 1947, the country would have been five decades ahead.
Addressing a public rally in Mumbai, Prime Minister Modi said: “The government which did not trust the capabilities of Indians was ineffective. I have seen Prime Ministers calling Indians lazy from the Red Fort. Prime Ministers with such a mentality could not develop India. Under Gandhiji's leadership, if the Congress had been dissolved after Independence, the country would have been five decades ahead.
The Prime Minister further said that with the mantra Modi 247 for 2047, he is committed with all his heart and soul for a developed India.
I guarantee you that I will leave you with a developed India. Therefore, with Modi's mantra 247 for 2047, every moment on your behalf, every moment on behalf of the country, he commits with all his heart and soul, he said. .
Prime Minister Modi also expressed confidence that the 2024 Lok Sabha election results will shatter all previous records and India will emerge as a huge power on June 4.
I have traveled across the country and I can assure you that the results of this election will break all previous records. India will become a huge power on June 4, he said.
Prime Minister Modi called on Chaitya Bhoomi during his visit to Mumbai and offered prayers. Sharing photos of his visit to Chaitya Bhoomi on microblogging site X, the Prime Minister wrote: On arrival in Mumbai, I went to Chaitya Bhoomi and prayed there. It's very special to come back here. Every Indian is grateful to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar for giving us a Constitution of which we are extremely proud. Our government has always and will always uphold the ideals of Dr. Ambedkar and the values enshrined in our Constitution. Jai Bhim!
On arrival in Mumbai, I went to Chaitya Bhoomi and prayed there. It's very special to come back here. Every Indian is grateful to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar for giving us a Constitution of which we are extremely proud. Our government has always and will always strengthen the pic.twitter.com/DLL39S3ekp Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 17, 2024
The Prime Minister also paid tribute to late Balasaheb Thackeray, founder of Shiv Sena, and said, “Our party and Alliance will always work to realize Balasahebs' great vision for our society.
Balasaheb Thackeray still lives in the hearts of countless people, especially in Mumbai. He was known for his courage, his commitment to the cultural regeneration of India and his efforts to celebrate Marathi culture. I consider myself honored to have had the chance to interact closely with him and also received his blessings, said an X message from Prime Minister Modi.
