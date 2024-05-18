Traffic alert in Delhi! Avoid THESE roads for PM Modi-Rahul Gandhi election rallies today. Details here

Delhi Police has made special arrangements for traffic in the national capital ahead of two major political rallies for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on May 18. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his first election meeting in northeast Delhi, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign at Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency today.

In a post on from 2:00 p.m. Please follow the notice.

Commuters should avoid various roads including Chaudhari Gulab Singh Road, KC Goel Marg, Nahar Singh Marg, Satyawati College Road in Ashok Vihar, Swami Narayan Marg, Nirankari Marg and others, the advisory said.

Traffic Advisory: Special traffic arrangements will be in force around Yamuna Khadar area, Kartarpur (Shastri Park Pusta Road) on May 18, 2024 from 2:00 p.m. Please follow the advisory,” the Delhi Traffic Police wrote in another advisory.

Cops suggested commuters to also avoid traveling on Wazirabad Road, including Signature Bridge, Pusta Road from Shastri Park to Khajuri Chowk, and others.

As traffic will remain closed on Pusta Road from Shastri Park to Khajuri Chowk on both carriageways from 2 p.m. till the end of the schedule, commuters are advised to continue straight on the Khajuri flyover in direction of Loni,” the notice states.

Tightened security in Delhi

There will be at least a four-tier security cordon involving the Special Protection Group (SPG), the security wing of Delhi Police and the local police, according to two officers familiar with the security arrangements cited by Hindustan Times.

More than 2,000 security and traffic officers will be stationed in and around the venue to manage the crowd, control traffic and prevent any untoward incidents during the Prime Minister's rally.

All security measures, including digitalization of locations and areas, have been implemented. A final inspection, involving sniffer dogs, bomb detection and disposal teams and other relevant teams, will take place on Saturday before the rally begins.

The Prime Minister's internal security cordon will be formed by commandos from the Special Protection Group, while the Prime Minister's security officials from the Delhi Police will be positioned at the second level of security.

Delhi Police chief Sanjay Arora also held a meeting with senior officers on Friday to take stock of the security arrangements in the national capital.

Stage alert!

Published: May 18, 2024, 08:07 IST

