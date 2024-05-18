



For the editor:

Re Trump Knows Dominance Wins, by M. Steven Fish (guest essay, May 7):

In the past, the two parties denigrated each other for three months out of four years during election periods. After that, they returned to developing useful policies in a courteous manner, despite their different interests and philosophies. Governance worked and democracy worked.

Over the past 30 years, a party has gradually stopped holding caucuses and making policy, and instead continued to test the effectiveness of disparaging talk in the radio world while cynically giving in to the pain of a large portion of Americans.

This was accelerated when a man who could put more insults and smears into a sentence than a sausage maker can put meat into a sausage took to the leadership of his party with his genius to defame its opponents.

People have to write his sentences one by one to see the ugliness of each one. His supporters love him because they think his nasty words mean he cares about them and is fighting for their well-being.

We are about to elect a would-be tyrant as president 250 years after we revolted against a British monarchy, a tyrant who would persecute his opponents and abolish free elections with a “heads I win, tails you lose” philosophy.

Let's stop talking about democracy and start talking about tyranny.

Jerrold BonnSpring House, Pennsylvania.

For the editor:

Regarding Wall Street warming up to Trump (Business, May 16):

I have rarely been as disgusted after reading a New York Times article as I am with this one. The fact that these Wall Street Daddy Warbucks types are willing to put our democracy at risk by supporting a presidential candidate who has made his autocratic intentions clear, apparently believing they can make even more profits under a second Donald presidency Trump illustrates nothing if not their myopia.

Aren't they supposed to be the smartest guys in the room? Haven't they read the research showing that democracy has a positive effect on gross domestic product per capita? How can they not see that the authoritarianism, amorality, cronyism and corruption of a second Trump presidency would weaken the systems in which they currently thrive and thus jeopardize their businesses?

Think again, Wall Street titans. Putting our democracy at further risk for your perceived financial gain risks losing both.

James MisakCleveland

For the editor:

Regarding From Decades of Reporting, a Long View of Hope, by Nicholas Kristof (May 12 column):

While I am encouraged by Mr. Kristof's good news on issues like reducing poverty, improving health, etc., his belief that America's dynamism and inner strength can survive a second presidency of Donald Trump, despite four years of domestic mismanagement, chaos and subversion of democracy. , is naive to me.

Four years of a president determined to destroy the environment would render any positive progress meaningless if we no longer had a planet healthy enough to sustain our needs. Mr. Trump poses a clear and present danger to all.

Sally ChrismanPrinceton, New Jersey

For the editor:

Finding someone to help is a job in itself (Styles for Thursday, May 16):

I loved how Bianca Giaever offered help to strangers in New York, and I'm doing something similar in Los Angeles. I too want to help people, but I have a different approach.

Humor has always been my preference, and when Donald Trump was president, I decided I had to do something. I imagined a therapy room like Lucy's in the Peanuts comics. Only mine dealt with Trump-induced anxiety, TheraTrumpy, as I called it.

It was a big hit at the time, and I decided to bring it back by popular demand and see if I could help people cope with this current nightmare through laughter and intelligent conversation. Besides making people smile or laugh, I also suggest breathing, meditation, not watching the news too much, and an orange-haired doll that people can shake to let off some steam.

I feel like I'm doing Los Angeles a big service.

Denise McCanlesWest Hollywood, California.

Justice Alitos' upside down American flag

For the editor:

Regarding At Alitos Home, a stolen Stop the Steal symbol (front page, May 17):

Justice Samuel Alitos accuses his wife's defense of displaying a Stop the Steal symbol at his home, showing contempt for the American people, our democratic processes and the integrity of the court on which he sits.

In recent years, my own house has displayed a Justice for George Floyd banner, a makeshift Ukrainian flag, and, every December, a Bah Humbug sign. In any case, my husband and I consulted before the amount increased.

Couldn't a man with both the power and the clear inclination to shape the lives of Americans have achieved at least an Hon, maybe not good looks?

Andrea R. TebbetsRaleigh, North Carolina

For the editor:

When I was little, I was taught that hanging an American flag upside down was disrespectful. Apparently, hanging the American flag upside down is now a symbol of approval of Donald Trump.

For me, it is the symbol of a world turned upside down, where political evil is just, insurrection is patriotic and morality is turned upside down.

Jimmy BurgoffBelchertown, Mass.

Basic rules of debate

For the editor:

Re Biden and Trump agree to debate twice this summer (front page, May 16):

I hope that CNN and ABC will do everything imaginable to curb theatrics and encourage substantive, civilized discourse by establishing ground rules for future presidential debates. Several possibilities come to mind:

1) Any candidate who interrupts his opponent is wasting time.

2) Any candidate who exceeds the allotted time by more than 15 seconds will have their microphone cut off.

3) Candidate statements will be verified through independent, real-time fact-checking, the results of which will be released before the conclusion of the debate.

The goal here should be an opportunity to inform and educate the American electorate.

Gail Southard Canzano West Hartford, Connecticut.

For the editor:

Re Disabled Adults Shouldn't Have to Pay This Price to Marry, by Pepper Stetler (guest essay, May 15):

While the federal Supplemental Security Income program discourages disabled adults from marrying by reducing benefits, my disabled 75-year-old brother would not be able to continue receiving our father's military pension from the Federal Defense Financial Accounting Service if he got married. If he married, his main financial support would disappear.

My brother became permanently disabled while he was our father's dependent child. Our father chose a lower pension when he retired after 31 years of military service, including two wars, so that when his mother and our mother died, my brother would receive this vital financial support.

Suzanne OKeefeBrooklyn

