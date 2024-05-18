Daler Mehndi praises PM Narendra Modi, says 'he never said anything that could hurt feelings of…' India TV





Image Source: ANI Singer Daler Mehndi Singer Daler Mehndi was in New Delhi on Friday where he attended 'Vishesh Sampark Abhiyan', an interactive session organized in the national capital. At the event, the singer praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts and steps taken for the development and betterment of the Sikh community. Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Mehndi told ANI, “I respect Prime Minister Modi a lot. He is the first Prime Minister who praised Sikhs the most, and he also celebrated Gurpurab with great enthusiasm. He always visits gurdwaras and offers prayers. He never said anything that hurts the feelings of Sikhs…” “No matter what, PM Modi will win again and become Prime Minister for a third term. The public is with him,” Mehndi added. Fashion designer JJ Valaya was also present at the event and said the past few years had been very positive for the country. “The last few years have seen strong growth for the country. Prime Minister Modi has a very holistic approach. He sees the country as a whole,” he said. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always wanted to give the Sikh community its rightful place in terms of contribution to the nation. Addressing the party's exclusive interaction event with the Sikh community, Hardeep Singh Puri said. “Whenever he (Prime Minister Modi) thinks about what can be done, he wants to give the Sikh community its rightful place in terms of contribution to the nation. We have contributed to the armed forces, our contribution to the armed forces is 17 percent. “Today's gathering included big businessmen, academicians, famous lawyers, it was the gathering of a cross section, their commonality was that they are all supporters of Prime Minister Modi. They want to work for Prime Minister Modi's Vikshit Bharat, they want our economy to become stronger,” Hardeep Puri told ANI. BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the interaction program organized by Hardeep Puri highlighted the role of the Sikh community. (With ANI inputts) Also Read:Ahead of BhaiyyaJi, Manoj Bajpayee shares BIG update on The Family Man 3 release Also Read: 6 Popular Bollywood Movies That Will Celebrate 25 Years In 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/news/daler-mehndi-praises-pm-narendra-modi-says-he-has-never-said-anything-that-hurts-the-sentiments-of-2024-05-18-932004 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos