Indonesia announces surprise bid for 2032 Olympics





JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) Indonesia will be a candidate to host the 2032 Olympics following the success of the Asian Games held there over the past two weeks, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said Saturday in a surprise announcement that highlights the growing ambition of the giant, but long underperforming Southeast Asian nation. Jokowi, who is campaigning for a second term, made the announcement during a meeting in Bogor with the presidents of the International Olympic Committee and the Asian Olympic Committee. “With the experience we have in organizing the 18th Asian Games, we are sure that Indonesia can also host a bigger event,” Jokowi said in a statement after the meeting. IOC President Thomas Bach welcomed the bid of Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country, saying the Asian Games provided a “strong foundation” for the country's 2032 bid. He said Indonesia had shown it had all the ingredients to successfully host the Olympics. “You see that Indonesia is on the move. And you see the enthusiasm of the people,” Bach told the Associated Press. “It's a very young country. That of course also makes it very interesting for the IOC.” Around 12,000 athletes from 45 nations and territories as well as several thousand officials and journalists took part in the Asian Games, which end on Saturday. As hosts, Indonesia put on a spectacular opening ceremony and also exceeded its own expectations by winning 30 gold medals, ranking fourth in the medal table. Indonesia, which is expected to be among the world's 10 largest economies by 2030, has used the games to change the perception that it is in the “too hard” basket, paving the way for a tilt towards even bigger sporting events. The fact that the country hosted the Asian Games without major organizational problems was a boost for Jokowi as he heads into April's elections. With the announcement of the 2032 bid, it will be able to extend the life of the Asian Games. Bach said the formal selection process for 2032 had not yet started, but Germany and India had also expressed interest. “And we heard testimonies from other continents and other cities,” he said. “Given that the decision will most likely be made in 2025, you will understand that we are already very happy at this stage with such interest.” Tokyo is hosting the 2020 Olympics. Paris and Los Angeles have already been selected to host the next two games, in 2024 and 2028, respectively. Huge problems with the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, a developing country where corruption is endemic, could hurt Indonesia's chances. Hosting the Olympics cost Brazil about $20 billion, a bill that is likely to draw objections in Indonesia, where poverty remains widespread. ___ AP Sports Writer Stephen Wade contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.style.yahoo.com/news/indonesian-president-announces-bid-2032-olympics-072322660.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos