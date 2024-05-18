Among the truest things Boris Johnson has ever said, it's true that a niche category was his observation leaving Downing Street: The herd is mighty and when the herd moves, it moves.

This saying came to mind after reading an extraordinary 13,000 word article in the current New Yorkerin which a reporter, Rachel Aviv, ignored the herd.

The link to the article is here, but if you live in the UK this won't help you much: the article has been geo-blocked by the magazine's lawyers so that it cannot be accessed in Britain. And for the same legal reasons, no one can say much about it.

Conservative maverick MP David Davis gave us a clue by using parliamentary privilege to question what he called the challenge of open justice by preventing Britons from reading the article, which concerns Lucy Letby, the former nurse, who was convicted last year by a jury of murdering seven babies and of the attempt to kill six others at the Countess of Chester Hospital, in the northwest of England.

The jury could not reach a verdict on an eighth murder charge. Letby will therefore have to be retried on this charge next month. But Mr Davis said the article raised huge concerns about the logic and competence of the statistical evidence that formed a central part of this trial.

A paragraph from Aviv's story tells how, after the case, Cheshire Police announced they had made an hour-long documentary film about the case with exclusive access to the investigation team produced by his communications service. THE Times then reported a scramble among studios and production houses to gain access to police and prosecutors to make a documentary, which could potentially be distributed by Netflix.

And then Rachel Aviv wrote her article: Going against the flow of the herd.

The reason we haven't been allowed to read it in the UK is that a retrial of Letby is scheduled for June and UK contempt of court laws are strict about being able to bring prejudice to a jury.

Forty years ago I remember meeting the old Daily Express criminal correspondent, Percy Hoskinsfor a drink in what was then the journalists' wine bar, El Vino, in Fleet Street.

He uncorked a bottle of Louis Boyier champagne, because that was how old police correspondents behaved in those days, and he remembered that in 1957 he had been almost the only journalist to believe in innocence of Dr. John Bodkin Adams.

He had just written a book about the case, which included an article by former Labor leader (and former Tribune editor) Michael Foot, denouncing the wild and damaging media coverage of the time (Yard Prove Mass Poisoning : Mystery of 300 women.)

Dr. Bodkin Adams was acquitted against the herd movement, but with the sympathetic coverage of the Daily express. The owner, Lord Beaverbrook, telephoned his crime boss to say: Two men have been acquitted today: Adams and Hoskins.

To this day, heated debate rages over whether Bodkin Adams was actually a precursor to Harold Shipman or simply an attentive country doctor who so charmed his elderly patients that many of them left him bequests. But I was belatedly glad that at least one journalist was willing to ignore the herd.

For a long time, the herd did not question the prosecution of hundreds of deputy postmasters. For more than 16 years the herd was happy to accept that the six men jailed in 1975 for an IRA bombing in Birmingham were guilty of sin. Then came Chris Mullin, later an MP and then a journalist at Granada TV, who stubbornly denied move with the herd.

Mullin tracked down the men who were truly responsible for these atrocities and, nine years after the Birmingham Six were incarcerated, published a book who claimed there had been a miscarriage of justice. It landed him in the headlines Sun: Loony MP supports bomb gang.

There is this risk in bucking the trend or ignoring the herd: people will line up to make fun of you. I remember a veteran media commentator sneering to my colleague Nick Davies in 2009 when he first exposed the Murdoch phone hacking scandal. There was nothing in it, he smiled, and Davies was the kind of journalist who could find a scandal in a jar of tadpoles.

For two years, this was the opinion of the herd, which resolutely ignored this story. 1 billion payments and 31 million deleted emails later, it's clear that the herd was 100% wrong, but at the time there was sufficient, unconditional comfort in swimming with the flow.

Of course, loners who go it alone aren't always right. The great investigative writer Paul Pied argued for years that a man named James Hanratty should never have been hanged for the so-called A6 murder of Michael Gregsten in 1961. Although he was right about many of his campaigns, DNA evidence ultimately seemed to show there is no doubt that Hanratty was indeed guilty.

But I am glad that Foot plowed his solitary furrow, if only because the reasonable doubts he raised about the conviction influenced a number of people. debate on the reinstatement of capital punishment.

He admitted to being intrigued and obsessed with the case his entire adult life. Thank God for at least a few obsessions. Cheers to the occasional oddball, non-conformist, skeptic, dissenter or digger. Hello to those who can see even a pot of tadpoles with a questioning eye.

The world no longer needs a single conspiracy theorist. But it requires people willing to spend weeks, even months, evaluating the evidence with an open mind.

The herd, as Johnson said, is mighty. But it's not always fair.