Putin concludes China trip by highlighting strategic and personal ties to Russia – Orange County Register

By HUIZHONG WU and EMILY WANG FUJIYAMA

BEIJING — Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded a two-day visit to China Friday, highlighting the two countries' burgeoning strategic ties as well as his own personal relationship with Chinese leader Xi Jinping as they sought to present an alternative to U.S. global influence.

Putin praised the growth of bilateral trade during his visit to the China-Russia expo in Harbin, in the northeast of the country. He met with students from the Harbin Institute of Technology, known for its defense research and work with the People's Liberation Army.

Harbin, capital of China's Heilongjiang province, was once home to many Russian expatriates and retains some of that history in its architecture, such as the central St. Sophia Cathedral, a former Russian Orthodox church.

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Rao Aimin /Xinhua via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a concert marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and China and the opening of the China-Russia Cultural Years at the National Center for performing arts in Beijing, China. , Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Alexander Ryumin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an informal meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, is greeted by Chinese officials at an airport upon his arrival in Harbin, China, Friday, May 17, 2024. (Matvey Fedorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, is greeted by Chinese officials at an airport upon his arrival in Harbin, China, Friday, May 17, 2024. (Matvey Fedorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, gestures to Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, during an informal meeting in Beijing, China, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend an informal meeting in Beijing, China, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin wave during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday May 16, 2024. (Ju Peng/Xinhua via PA)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shake hands during a concert marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and China and the opening of Sino-Russian cultural years at the National Entertainment Center. Arts in Beijing, China, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Alexander Ryumin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

TODAY: Putin says Russia wants buffer zone in Kharkiv, Ukraine, but has no plans to seize city

Underscoring the personal nature of the relationship, Putin said the Harbin institute and his alma mater, St. Petersburg State University, would open a joint school for 1,500 students. “I am sure that this will become a flagship of Russian-Chinese cooperation in the scientific and educational fields,” he said.

Speaking to reporters, Putin called his talks with Xi “substantial,” saying he had spent “almost a whole day, from morning to evening” with the Chinese leader and other officials in Beijing the day before. As he left Beijing, the two leaders embraced.

The partnership between China and Russia “is not directed against anyone,” Putin said in a veiled reference to the West. “Its goal is to create better conditions for the development of our countries and improve the well-being of the people of China and the Russian Federation. »

But he still delivered a roundabout rebuke to the United States and others who oppose Moscow-Beijing relations, saying that an “emerging multipolar world… is now taking shape before our eyes.”

“And it is important that those who are trying to maintain their monopoly on decision-making in the world on all issues… do everything in their power to ensure that this process happens naturally,” he said.

Russia and China have frequently spoken of an “emerging multipolar world” in response to what they see as US hegemony.

Joseph Torigian, a researcher at Stanford University's Hoover Institute, said the message China and Russia sent was clear: “Right now, they are reminding the West that they can be provocative when they are. wish. »

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu addresses Putin's visit in an interview with Associated Presssaying Western powers should continue to support Ukraine as part of sending the message that democracies will defend each other.

“If Ukraine is ultimately defeated, I think China will take inspiration from this and could take even more ambitious steps to expand its power in the Indo-Pacific, which would be disastrous for the international community,” Wu said.

Putin began his fifth term in power this month and Xi began his third Last year. The Russian leader's trip “is an example of two major authoritarian countries supporting each other, working together and supporting each other's expansionism,” Wu added.

Russia found itself isolated globally following the invasion of Ukraine in 2022. China has tense relations with the United States, which calls it a competitor, and faces pressure to continue supplying Russia with key components needed for weapons production.

Putin began the day by laying flowers at a monument in Harbin dedicated to fallen Soviet soldiers who fought for China against the Japanese in the Second Sino-Japanese War, when Japan occupied parts of China.

At the trade exhibition in Harbin, Putin highlighted the importance of Russian-Chinese cooperation in the joint development of new technologies.

“By building on traditions of friendship and cooperation, we can look to the future with confidence,” he said. “The Russian-Chinese partnership contributes to the economic growth of our countries, guarantees energy security, contributes to the development of production and the creation of new jobs.”

A joint statement released Thursday outlines their worldview and outlines criticism of U.S. military alliances in Asia and the Pacific. The meeting was a further affirmation of the “no-holds-barred” friendly relationship that China and Russia signed in 2022, just before Moscow invaded Ukraine.

Talk of ending the fighting came up frequently in Thursday's remarks, even though Russia has just opened a new front by launching attacks in Ukraine's northeastern border area. The war is a critical point for Ukrainewho had faced delays in arms supplies to the United States

China proposed a vast peace plan Last year, this proposal was rejected by both Ukraine and the West because it did not call on Russia to leave occupied parts of Ukraine.

Since the invasion and subsequent Western sanctions against Moscow, Russia has increasingly relied on China for technology and some consumer product imports, while exporting cheap energy. Trade between the two countries reached $240 billion last year.

European leaders put pressure on China to influence Russia to end its invasion, to no avail. Experts say Moscow-Beijing relations offer strategic advantages, particularly when both countries experience tensions with Europe and the United States.

“Even if China compromises on a range of issues, including reducing its support for Russia, the United States or the West are unlikely to radically change their attitude toward China as a as a competitor,” said Hoo Tiang Boon, a researcher on Chinese foreign policy at the University of Singapore. Nanyang Technological University. “They see very little incentive to compromise.”

Xi and Putin have a long-standing agreement to visit each other once a year, and Xi was welcomed to the Kremlin last year.

Wu reported from Bangkok. AP writers Dasha Litvinova in Tallinn, Estonia, and Simina Mistreanu and Christopher Bodeen in Taipei, Taiwan, contributed.