Asean news headlines at 10 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2024





Malaysia: * Anwar calls for strong action following attack on Ulu Tiram police station * Attack on Ulu Tiram police station: two police officers and an attacker died / King expresses condolences to the families of the killed police officers * Attack on Ulu Tiram police station: killed police officers joined forces less than two years ago * Attack on Ulu Tiram police station: the suspect is said to be a member of Jemaah Islamiyah, according to the IGP * Attack on the Ulu Tiram police station: seven people arrested, including two students, alleged members of Jemaah Islamiyah * Anwar arrives in Uzbekistan for a three-day official visit / Anwar is officially welcomed to Uzbekistan * Ahmad Zahid: Government aims to provide every student with a device, implemented in stages *AGs Chambers rejects Sanusis' request to dismiss sedition charges * Formal talks on HSR will only be discussed after Cabinet approval, says Loke * Anthony Loke: Proposed privatization of MAHB increases efficiency * Claim that pro-Israel company held MAHB shares solely to incite hatred, PM says *Malaysia and Kazakhstan ready to strengthen ties and explore new cooperation opportunities Indonesian President Joko Widodo (R) and Australian Governor-General David Hurley (L) talk during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, Friday, May 17, 2024, during the visit of five Hurley's days in Indonesia. -AFP Singapore: * Private driver who raped drunken passenger and bragged about being lucky is jailed and caned * Visitors to Singapore can use automated lanes to speed up their travel * Anwar congratulates Wong on appointment as Singapore Prime Minister * Singapore businessmen placed on China's wanted list weeks after 2023 money laundering raid * SG firefighter stole Apple Watch worth RM1,100 while responding to possible apartment fire * Singapore Air staff receive eight-month bonus after record profits * 35 promising young people from Singapore on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list * Asian stocks drift on uncertainty over timing of US rate cuts * Oil set for weekly gain on signs of improving demand Indonesia: * Indonesian President-elect and former army hardman Probowo vows not to implement military-style leadership * Indonesia eases import rules for electronics, shoes and textiles; carry out the destocking of stocks in the ports * Indonesia evacuates hundreds near erupting volcano * Floods in Indonesia: the flood toll rises to 67 dead and 20 missing * Garuda Indonesia flight makes emergency landing after engine fire * Musk expected to launch Starlink in Indonesia * Asian currencies relax, stocks struggle to find direction in the face of uncertainty over American rates Brazilian Football Association President Ednaldo Rodrigues delivers his speech after Brazil was chosen to host the 2027 Women's World Cup at the FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, May 17 2024. – AP Thailand: * At Thailand diving show, fears for the future of coral threaten many livelihoods. * Thailand to work with Malaysia on ASEAN tourism project * Forty Thai senators call for PM to be removed over cabinet appointment * Thai PM 'deeply saddened' by death of two Thais in October 7 attack * Thai PM orders investigation into death of activist in pre-trial detention * Thailand: trackers boost turtle conservation hopes * Capital could be moved, top Thai officials say Philippines: *Philippine central bank says less hawkish stance could put pressure on peso *China warns Philippines against acts of violation and provocation in South China Sea * Philippines to buy five Japanese-made coast guard ships in $400 million deal, boost defense in South China Sea * Three killed, one injured in clashes in the Philippines * Apec economies expected to grow at a moderate pace An employee uses a smartphone to take a photo of jewelry at a Pandora A/S jewelry store in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Pandora is building a new $150 million manufacturing plant in Vietnam, its largest capital expenditure ever, its CEO Alexander Lacik said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. Vietnam: * Vietnam loses billions of dollars in foreign aid due to anti-corruption freeze, document says * Apartment rental prices in Vietnamese megacities Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh among the highest in Asia (study) * Foreigners sell Vietnamese securities amid political turmoil, official data shows * Political upheaval in Vietnam – Politburo member resigns over violations of party rules * Vietnam loses billions of dollars in foreign aid due to anti-corruption freeze, document says Burma: * Asian countries discuss measures to improve early childhood care and education * Myanmar sets new record for highest temperature; several provinces exceeded 43 degrees Celsius, the highest level in 45 years * Myanmar national security adviser engages in high-level security talks with global partners in Russia * ASEAN meets junta leader – senior officials chat at table A Cambodian deminer searches for landmines in the forest of northwestern Banteay Meanchey province. Cambodian deminers discovered three antipersonnel landmines from the country's civil war in a tree trunk, an official said Friday, May 17, 2024. – AP Cambodia: * Cambodian deminers find three landmines on a tree * Rights group urges Thailand to stop forcing dissidents to return to countries they fled for safety; many Cambodians in danger * After Cambodia crypto scam, Indians demand more jobs at home * Campaign begins for Cambodia's provincial, municipal, municipal and district elections Laos: * Crypto boom and erratic rain causing outages in Laos, Asia's clean energy export hub * New vaccination campaign aims to protect children in Laos against measles and rubella * Inadequate minimum wage worsens economic problems in Laos, fueling labor shortages and school dropouts Brunei: *Brunei man fined RM119,000 for possession of contraband * Security guard sentenced to prison and whipping for stealing from teaching staff room Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he talks with students at Harbin Institute of Technology in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Friday, May 17, 2024. – AP AseanPlus: * Hong Kong discovers new strain of Covid in local sewage, but authorities say it is unlikely to cause serious illness. *Malaysian illustrator makes waves on Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia list * Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin pledge to develop even closer Sino-Russian relations in the areas of energy and finance. * Uber passengers in Hong Kong urge drivers to stop alongside police in bid to report illegal ride-hailing services * Tip of the iceberg: Hong Kong's wave of tragic murders and suicides is prompting calls for early detection of high-risk families. *Visa-free entry to China approved at all cruise ports, tourists are allowed to stay up to 15 days * Report: China builds world's first dedicated drone carrier, satellite images suggest * Safety warning on baby clothes after testing by Hong Kong watchdogs finds more than half of items pose risks * Meteorological office warns India faces fresh election heatwave * Taiwanese naval drones won't be able to sink our ships, mainland media say * Japanese police want return of diplomat who filmed boy in Tokyo bathhouse * Top 10 cleanest airports in the world, guess who's not on the list? * India's butter chicken battle intensifies with new court evidence * Taiwan lawmakers trade blows in bitter conflict over parliamentary reforms * Japan changes its law to allow joint custody after divorce * Beijing's intervention in Chinese markets, including in the technology sector, could stifle economic dynamism, according to the author. * Hong Kong's John Lee denounces arrest of public official over unjustified UK spying allegations * Three Hong Kong judges reject the request of Jimmy Lai's defense teams to recall a key prosecution witness to the stand. * How China's EV overcapacity has reached its peak after 15 years and what lies ahead in the industrial policy race with the US and EU * Three Australian A-League Soccer-Three players arrested for alleged illegal betting * Badminton – Zii Jia beats Guangzu to reach Thailand Open semi-finals * North Korea fires several short-range ballistic missiles, Seoul says *K-pop group NewJeans voices the British Museum's official Korean audio guide

