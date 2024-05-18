Indonesia's Jokowi revises import regulations to avoid piles at ports, here are the provisions





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The Indonesian government changed the tightening import regulations previously issued by the Department of Commerce. The decision was made following the results of the internal meeting of relevant ministries with President Joko Widodo or Jokowi at the State Palace. Coordinating Minister for Economy Airlangga Hartarto said several points of Trade Ministerial Regulation No. 8/2024 were revised by President Jokowi based on the results of the meeting. “Seven groups of goods have been reregulated in the new regulations of the Ministry of Commerce, namely Ministerial Regulation of Commerce Number 8 of 2024,” said Airlangga at his office, Friday, May 17. Four imported products, namely traditional medicines and health supplements, cosmetics and household items, bags and valves, are no longer subject to import requirements (IP), but only require written verification documents or investigation reports. Meanwhile, the other three products, namely electronics, footwear and clothing, and accessories, which previously required technical approval (Pertek), now no longer do so. Airlangga said the relaxation of regulations was due to issues with import permits and the stacking of cargo containers at ports. In Tanjung Priok Port, 17,304 containers are stuck while in Tanjung Perak Port, there are 9,111 containers consisting of textile, steel, chemical and electronic products. Not everything could be distributed because Pertek and PI prevented it. Previously, the tightening of regulations on imports had sparked controversy among several local entrepreneurs who depend on imported raw materials. Indonesian Footwear Association (Aprisindo) Executive Director Firman Bakrie said imported raw materials remained a challenge for businesses, especially after import regulations were tightened. Most of the raw materials used in the shoe industry are still textiles. “Regulations make bureaucracy even longer and more expensive,” he said on May 5, 2024. Meanwhile, the new Ministerial Regulation of Commerce No. 8. 2024 was officially published on Friday, May 17. It replaces Ministerial Regulation of Commerce No. 36/2023 which had been amended twice in the Ministerial Regulation on Trade No. 3/2024 and Ministerial Regulation on Trade No. 7/2024. Ilona as Esther Editors Choice: Jokowi, Sri Mulyani hold meeting on import restrictions Click here get the latest Tempo news on Google News

