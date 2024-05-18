Team GB swimmers celebrate Olympic call-up by swimming with Boris Johnson turtle | Other | sport





Two Team GB athletes marked their Olympic selection by swimming with a turtle named in honor of Boris Johnson. Artistic swimmers Kate Shortman and Izzy Thorpe, both 23, are hoping to win Team GB's first ever medal in the sport at Paris 2024. Their campaign began in the unlikely setting of the tropical reef of London's Sea Life Aquarium. “It’s definitely the rogueliest place I’ve ever swum,” Shortman admitted. Shortman and Thorpe dove with a variety of species, including batfish and unicorn fish. They befriended the turtles Boris and Dougie, named after the former mayor of London and bassist McFly respectively. Zebby, the zebra shark, and Football, the puffer fish, were also in attendance, providing a unique experience for the two-time Olympic athletes. I'm not a big fan of the sea, so it was pretty scary for me, Thorpe said. It was pretty terrifying at first. I'm not sure I'll volunteer again! Shortman added: It was really fun and a unique experience. How many people can swim in an aquarium? Few Olympic sports are as grueling as theirs. Shortman and Thorpe train 40 hours a week at the Bristol South pool, working from 8am to 6pm, then staying for video analysis work to correct their mistakes for the next day. They train gymnastics, practice yoga and spend minutes at a time submerged: Shortman can hold his breath underwater for three minutes. I can't stress how difficult this sport is, said Shortman, who, alongside Thorpe, is one of more than 1,000 elite athletes in the world-class program funded by the UK Sports National Lottery, allowing him to train full time, have access to the best coaches in the world and benefit from cutting-edge medical support. Because it's so glamorous, we wear our costumes, it distracts us from the fact that it's a really, really difficult sport. Thorpe adds: “We were supposed to smile so you couldn’t see the pain. The smile is fake. The bubbly Bristolians have fueled Games hopes with a string of superb performances in recent years. Shortman won Britain's first ever World Championships medal with solo bronze in 2023 and the dynamic duo took silver and bronze at February's Worlds to qualify for the Olympics. They also won the test event last week at the Olympic Aquatic Center in Paris. There are many reasons for this rapid rise: a welcome injection of National Lottery funding, a pioneering new coach in Yumiko Tomomatsu, refreshed mentalities and changes in judgment tilting in their favor. Is the ambition to win gold? Absolutely! » roared Shortman. I think before, Olympic gold seemed almost unattainable. It was more of a dream than a goal. Today we are firmly aiming for this and working as hard as possible to achieve it. National Lottery players raise more than $30 million a week for good causes, including vital funding for sport from grassroots to the elite. To find out more visit: www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk #TNLAthletes

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/sport/othersport/1899374/Team-GB-swimmers-Olympic-Games-Boris-Johnson-turtle The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos