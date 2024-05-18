Write a letter to the army chief for the good of the country: Imran





RAWALPINDI:

PTI founder president and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said he would write a letter to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir not for his personal gains but for the good of the country.

While speaking informally to the media at Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi during the hearing into the ₹190 million scandal, Imran noted that Pakistan's Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa was a person courageous.

However, he wondered why the PTI's petitions regarding the May 9 events and the February 8 elections were not being heard.

“We want our trial to take place like the trials of [PML-N supremo] Nawaz Sharif, [President] Asif Ali Zardari and [Senate Chairman] Yousuf Raza Gilani were detained.

Imran regretted that his appearance before the Supreme Court was not broadcast live.

“I was looking forward to speaking at the hearing,” he added.

“I hope my next appearance will be broadcast live.”

He further said that the PTI would file references against the two judges, who had handed down sentences in the Iddat and Chiffre cases.

Read Bushra retracts 'censorship' of judge at hearing of £190m case

The PTI founding president alleged that the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa governor, who benefited from Form 47, was launching personal attacks on the chief minister of the province.

He said this when the “beneficiaries” of Form 47 started putting pressure on judges and the media when questioned.

“The beneficiaries of Form 47 are attacking Judge Babar Sattar,” he said. “Everyone is trying to make an artificial democracy work.”

Imran further claimed that they dissolved the Punjab and KP assemblies to avoid pressure from intelligence agencies.

“After the [former] Statement by the Acting Prime Minister, what justification does this government have?,” he asked.

“[Anwaarul Haq] Kakar sent a message to [PM] Shehbaz Sharif making fun [PML-N leader] Hanif Abbasi.”

Imran maintained that a “controlled” government had been formed in Balochistan and was intensifying the “independence” movement.

The former prime minister said that if senior PTI leaders Pervaiz Elahi and Shah Mahmood Qureshi left the party today, they would be released. Regarding talks with the government, Imran said there was no point in negotiating with those who had no power.

Asked about the medical examination of his wife Bushra Bibi, the PTI founder president said he did not trust the reports from PIMS hospital. “We suggested taking two blood samples, one for PIMS and one for Shaukat Khanum. I don’t trust the PIMS reports.

They had already claimed that my blood contained cocaine. I sued them for it.”

He added that his wife also requested that samples be sent to both laboratories. “The medical staff refused, so she didn’t give the samples.”

Reiterating his intention to write to the army chief, Imran said to inform him about what was happening in Azad Jammu Kashmir and that they needed to think about the direction of the country.

“The army and the people should not be confronted. »

