Over 2,000 police officers to guard PM Modi's rally on Saturday: Delhi Police





Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in northeast Delhi on Saturday, local police stepped up security near the rally venue and planned to deploy a 2,000-strong force that day. Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora along with other senior officers visited the northeast district on Friday and took stock of the security arrangements. A senior officer said Modi was likely to arrive at the rally site by helicopter after addressing another election rally in Haryana's Sonipat. “Meetings have been held with other agencies responsible for the security of the Prime Minister. We are identifying buildings and trees on all possible routes where police personnel can be deployed to ensure strict surveillance of all activities,” the officer said.

A Delhi Development Authority land at Yamuna Khadar No. 4 was chosen as the venue for the election rally. The land is in Ghonda assembly, which is part of the North East Delhi parliamentary constituency. All

The rally will likely begin at 4 p.m. “Strong security arrangements have been made. Over 2,000 police personnel along with paramilitary forces will be deployed to maintain law and order,” the officer said. The officer said police had already intensified night patrols near the assembly ground and PCR vehicles were already on alert. “We have restricted public access to the area since we learned about the gathering. Additional police forces have already been deployed and teams are maintaining strict surveillance around the clock,” the officer said .

