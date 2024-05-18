9 Letter from former Corruption Eradication Committee leaders to Jokowi regarding Capim Pansel: Don't be problematic







Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said the leadership candidate selection committee (Corruption Committee) KPK will be completed next June. Before the establishment of the KPK Capim Pansel, nine former leaders of the anti-corruption commission wrote to Jokowi. Seen detikcom, Saturday (5/18/2024), the letter contained proposed criteria for the formation of a committee of commissioners and the KPK supervisory board for the 2024-2029 term. The letter was on behalf of former KPK leaders, including Saut Sitomorang, to Abraham Samad. “Nine former KPK commissioners sent an open letter to the President so that he can then select honest, competent and independent figures who will later become the KPK Commissioner Selection Committee and Supervisory Board for the period 2024-2029 ”, says the explanation. given in the press release received, Saturday (5/18/2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Here are nine former KPK leaders who sent letters to Jokowi: 1. Erry Riyana Hardjapamekas (KPK Commissioner 2003-2007) 2. Mochamad Jasin (KPK commissioner 2007-2011) 3. Mas Achmad Santosa (Acting Commissioner of the Corruption Eradication Committee, 2009) 4. Busyro Muqoddas (KPK Commissioner 2010-2014) 5. Adnan Pandu Praja (KPK Commissioner 2011-2015) 6. Abraham Samad (KPK Commissioner 2011-2015) 7. Laode M Syarif (KPK Commissioner 2015-2019) 8. Basaria Panjaitan (KPK Commissioner 2015-2019) 9. Saut Situmorang (KPK Commissioner 2015-2019) In the letter, the former KPK leaders highlighted the 2023 Corruption Perception Index score which stagnated at 34. However, the ranking dropped sharply from 110 to 115. Additionally, the ethical violations committed by the KPK leaders were put forward. “A series of ethical and even legal violations have also colored the leadership of the KPK commissioners for the 2019-2024 term. In accordance with this, based on data from a number of survey institutes, the level of public trust in the KPK is slowly beginning to fade,” the letter seen said. In response to this, nine former KPK leaders saw the need for improvements in order to increase the KPK's performance. According to him, this stage begins with the process of selecting candidates for leadership of the KPK. “Simply put, if the selection committee is filled with problematic personalities, it will impact the selection process and could lead to the election of problematic commissioners and the board of supervisors,” he explained. “Therefore, we hope that President Joko Widodo can consider a number of criteria before selecting the figures who will be part of the KPK commissioner selection committee and supervisory board,” he continued. Meanwhile, the KPK Capim Pansel's criteria include respecting the value of integrity, not only legal background, but also ethics. Second, the chosen character must truly understand the current conditions to eradicate corruption. First, integrity. Upholding the value of integrity is not only proven by legal history, but also involves ethics. Second, skill. In this case, the chosen character must clearly understand the conditions “Third, be independent. Members of the selection committee are not expected to have any affiliation with certain groups, institutions or political parties. Independence is crucial to minimize conflicts of interest in carrying out their duties as a committee selection,” he explained. (taa/dhn)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-7346431/9-eks-pimpinan-kpk-surati-jokowi-soal-pansel-capim-jangan-problematik The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos