The marriage of convenience that is reshaping the world order





Such support can be risky, Havrn says, given China's continued reliance on exports to the West. China needs to be careful, she says. But the biggest risk is that Russia will lose the war. If Putin loses, he would, according to Chinese thinking, lose to the West and the United States. And China doesn't want that. For China, there are other benefits to helping Russia pursue the war in Ukraine, particularly regarding the lessons it can learn from it. For China, the war in Ukraine is almost like a giant laboratory experiment, Ivanov believes. He can see what would happen if the conflict over Taiwan led to its global isolation. I think the Chinese military is definitely learning lessons from Russia and its Ukraine campaign, but so are Chinese economic policymakers. [who are learning] what happens when a great power is globally isolated and sanctioned as Russia was? West's response While China has made clear that it views Russia as a key ally in its confrontation with the West, many Western governments are reciprocating, increasingly viewing China and Russia as part of the same threat. . Last week, British police charged three men, including a former Royal Marine, with spying for China under the national security law. Meanwhile, China is increasingly asserting itself in the South China Sea, sending coast guard and warships to engage in water cannon duels with Philippine ships over disputed shoals. As Russia chains its economy to China, the collective West, including the United States and Europe, is doing its best to break all ties. The European Union has urged its members to jeopardize their economic relations with China over the next three years. The United States is talking about decoupling. Microsoft has reportedly asked nearly 800 employees in China if they would consider leaving the country as tensions between the United States and China continue to rise, particularly over key artificial intelligence technology. If you look broadly, there is a spy war, a large-scale economic war in which the theft of intellectual property continues unabated, a large-scale technological war, a large-scale political war, with the China offering a completely alternative solution. global system, and of course, a war for allies and proxies, says Auslin. For some analysts, like Ivanov, the outcome of this war is inevitable: what we are currently experiencing is the transition to a multipolar world, and it is a very chaotic transition. Whether we like it or not, the dominance of this type of US-led Western order is over. We are entering an era of multi-power competition, which will be quite chaotic in the years to come.

