Busy schedule, don't talk like that…

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Deputy Senior Expert IV of the Office of the Presidential Staff (KSP) Ali Mochtar Ngabalin opens his voice on the fact that President Joko Widodo is not invited to the 5th National Working Meeting (Rakernas). PDI-P from May 24 to 26, 2024.
He does not agree with what the president of the DPP PDI-P, Djarot Saiful Hidayat, said. Jokowi keep busy. According to Ali, as president, Jokowi has a busy schedule.
“Don't say that, please say yes. His name is also President, his schedule is very busy. If anyone mentions that the President is busy, his name is President, his schedule is messy,” Ali said when gathered at the Presidential Palace Complex, Central Jakarta, Friday (5/17/2024).
Ali did not deny that whether Jokowi was invited to the national working meeting or not was within the party's internal authority. He admitted that he did not want to get involved in this matter.
However, he confirmed that Jokowi had quite a busy schedule but could not be said to be busy.
“If I know someone is intercepting my door, I can take the president's program, so I can see all the different programs. This includes South Sulawesi, Pontianak, Aceh,” Ali said.
He then claimed that President Jokowi was making things up.
Ali does not want the situation that began to calm down after the 2024 presidential election to become hot again.
“Yes (make it up). Don't spread fake news anymore. The situation has calmed down. There is a new president,” he explained.
As previously reported, PDI-P DPP Chairman Djarot Saiful Hidayat stressed that his party did not invite President Joko Widodo to the 5th PDI-P National Working Meeting (Rakernas) on May 24-26 2024.
The PDI-P argued that it did not invite Jokowi because it was aware of the president's busy schedule. The same reason was also the reason why the PDI-P did not invite Vice President Ma'ruf Amin.
“What is clear is that the president and vice president were not invited. Why? Because he is already very busy and he remains busy,” Djarot said at the DPP PDI office -P, Jalan Diponegoro, Menteng, Central Jakarta, Thursday (16/5/2024).
Djarot did not further specify the meaning of the words “to take care”.
President Jokowi had not attended the PDI-P anniversary celebrations in January 2024. The PDI-P anniversary at that time coincided with Jokowi's visit abroad, the PDI-P did not so did not send invitations.
In fact, before relations between the PDI-P and Jokowi deteriorated due to the 2024 presidential election, Jokowi was always present at major bull party events. Djarot also stressed that his party would this time only invite internal members to the national working meeting.
“So it is only for the internal PDI Perjuangan, the participants are internal to the PDI Perjuangan”, he emphasized.
