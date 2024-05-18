Imran to file references against judges in crypto, Iddat cases – Journal





ISLAMABAD: PTI founder Imran Khan said he would file references against judges who convicted him in the crypto and Iddat cases, and also write a letter to the army chief in the general interest of the nation.

Speaking to reporters during the hearing into the $190 million Adiala prison corruption case, the former prime minister added that he had asked his legal team to file references against the district and sessions judge Abual Hasnat Mohammad Zulqarnain and senior civil judge Qudratullah for misconduct.

Justice Zulqarnain convicted Mr. Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the encryption case and sentenced them to 10 years' imprisonment, while Justice Qudratullah sentenced him and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to seven years of imprisonment for having contracted marriage during the latter's iddat period.

Talking about the letter addressed to Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Mr. Khan said the correspondence would not be about a deal but in the larger interest of Pakistan.

set for hearing after one year; PTI says shutdown of live streaming of SC during appearance of former PMs unjustified and discriminatory

The PTI founder said he had advised his lawyer to prepare a draft letter in which he would explain the situation in Azad Kashmir.

We should think about the direction the country is taking, Khan said, adding that Pakistan could not afford any conflict between its people and its armed forces.

Mr. Khan slammed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor, terming him a beneficiary of Form 47 who attacked the chief minister of the province.

He added that the beneficiaries of Form 47 started the media campaign against Justice Babar Sattar of the Islamabad High Court.

Legal procedures

During Friday's proceedings, the accountability court was unable to record the testimony of any witnesses in the 190 million pound corruption case, as Ms Bibi expressed her lack of confidence in Judge Nasir Javed Rana.

She told the judge that the previous hearing had taken place in her absence, to which the judge replied that the hearing had been adjourned without any progress at the request of prison authorities.

Later, after consulting with their client, Ms. Bibis' lawyer told the judge that she wanted a fifteen-day adjournment.

The judge granted the adjournment request but summoned the witnesses to testify on May 22.

Trained bench

Separately, the IHC Registrar has scheduled the Tyrian White case hearing for May 21, after a delay of almost a year.

According to a docket released by the registrar's office, a larger bench comprising Justices Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Arbab Mohammad Tahir and Saman Rafat Imtiaz will hear the petition.

The case has been virtually abandoned since May 2023, when the IHC chief justice dissolved a three-member tribunal hearing the case after two judges' opinions regarding the maintainability of the motions were uploaded to the site Court web.

A larger three-judge bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justices Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Arbab Muhammad Tahir had reserved its verdict on March 30, 2023. Justices Kayani and Tahir gave opinions against the maintainability of queries,

A citizen, Muhammad Sajid, filed a complaint seeking the disqualification of Mr. Khan for allegedly concealing Tyrian White as his dependent.

Live broadcast of SC debates

In a statement, the PTI said the restriction on live telecast of Supreme Court proceedings in the NAB Amendments Act case was unjustified, discriminatory and an attempt to deprive people of their fundamental constitutional right to access authentic information.

Thursday's proceedings, during which Mr Khan appeared via video link, were not broadcast live on media or on the court's YouTube channel.

The PTI spokesperson said the chief justice's decision not to allow the live broadcast was against established practice and spoke volumes about his discriminatory and prejudiced behavior.

The issue of NAB amendments was not Mr Khan's personal matter, the statement said, adding that the PTI founder wanted to strengthen the accountability system by preventing person-specific amendments in the NAB Act.

Mr. Khan had a fundamental and legal right to present his views as a petitioner on a matter of national importance, but he was deprived of this right, the statement said.

The spokesperson added that the CJP could not object to Mr Khan's appearance due to the views of his fellow judges, but had discriminated against the former Prime Minister by not authorizing live broadcast of the debates.

The chief justice is expected to explain why the routine broadcast was interrupted on the occasion of Imran Khan's appearance, the statement added.

The personal and individual decisions of the CJP began to tarnish the image of the entire judicial system in the eyes of citizens.

The CJP should instead use its powers to restore dignity and respect to the judiciary by protecting judges from state coercion and interference and preventing deviations from the Constitution and the law.

Published in Dawn, May 18, 2024

