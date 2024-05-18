SP, Congress will roll bulldozer on Ram temple if voted to power, says PM Modi in UPs Barabanki





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Barabanki constituency Rajrani Rawat for the Lok Sabha elections, in Barabanki on May 17, 2024. | Photo credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) would bulldoze the Ram temple in Ayodhya if voted to power, adding that the opposition should take lessons from the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, to learn how to use bulldozers. Mr Modi accused the opposition of trying to create instability in the country and said it would collapse like a pack of cards after the election results. These parties (Congress and SP) have disrespected Ram Lalla for decades and when, after 500 years, the dream of a grand Ram temple came true in Ayodhya, they rejected the invitation for the consecration ceremony. A senior SP leader said on Ram Navami day that the Ram temple was useless. Congress is preparing to overturn the Supreme Court's decision on the Ram Temple. For these people, only the seizure of power and their family matter. If the SP and Congress come to power, they will send Ram Lalla back to the tent and bulldoze the temple, Mr. Modi said at a rally in Barabanki. The Prime Minister said that the SP government in Uttar Pradesh was following the principle of one district, one mafia, while asserting that under the two-engined BJP government, mafia and anti-social elements are on the run. Even during these polls, the INDIA bloc entered the electoral fray with the sole intention of creating instability in the country. But the crowd of people gathered here in Barabanki shows that the people have full faith in Modi's guarantee, hard work, loyalty and honesty, the Prime Minister said. Mr. Modi accused the SP of committing atrocities against Dalits. Every child of Uttar Pradesh knows the injustice done by SP towards Dalits. It is the BJP government which designs development policies for the development of every community, he said. Mr. Modi, who held three rallies in the state, claimed that the SP and Congress would offer goods to those who vote for jihad. Today I want to warn you against the PS and the Congress. These parties want to get your vote, but after coming to power, they will distribute these gifts to those who vote for jihad, he said. Recently, a SP leader called for a vote for jihad in favor of INDIAN bloc candidate Naval Kishore Shakya, who is contesting from Farrukhabad Lok Sabha seat. Mr Modi ridiculed Congress leader and former Chhattisgrah chief minister Bhupesh Baghel for saying that the people of Rae Bareli would elect the prime minister. Look at the extent of their dreams. A Congress leader said the people of Rae Bareli would elect the prime minister. Hearing this, the heart of Samajwadi Sehzada (prince) broke, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/elections/lok-sabha/sp-congress-will-run-bulldozer-over-ram-temple-if-voted-to-power-says-modi-in-up/article68187833.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos