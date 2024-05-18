Ministry of Commerce reveals reasons for changing import rules that are under Jokowi's spotlight







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Ministry of Commerce (Kemendag) has revised the regulations of Regulation No. 36 of 2023 of the Minister of Commerce Concerning Import Policies and Regulations. This implementation aims to resolve import licensing issues and container accumulation at several major ports, namely Tanjung Priok, Tanjung Perak and Tanjung Emas. The number of stranded containers reached 17,304 containers at Tanjung Priok Port and 9,111 containers at Tanjung Perak Port. With the publication of Regulation No. 8/2024 of the Minister of Commerce, a number of relaxations of import licensing have been made. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT Deputy Minister of Commerce Jerry Sambuaga said the government agreed to change or relax regulations during an internal meeting with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Friday (17/5/2024). The new regulation will come into force immediately on the same day. “With this new Regulation of the Minister of Commerce, which has been revised according to the directives of the President, we ensure that everything is simpler and more practical. So we share several things, there are technical considerations (Pertek), there there are PI (import permits) and LS (surveyor's report) and there are also those who do not do it,” Jerry said when discussing the policy of reorganizing the traffic of imported goods , Saturday (18/5/2024), at the Jakarta International Container Terminal (JICT), Tanjung Priok, Jakarta. He further said that seven groups had benefited from licensing relaxation, namely electronics, footwear, clothing and accessories, clothing, bags and valves. Jerry said the government hoped to immediately release around 26,000 containers in a short period of time. Both are stuck at the ports of Tanjung Priok and Tanjung Perak. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article LN baggage rules: Jastiper is willing to be taxed, as long as it's clear (luc/luc)



