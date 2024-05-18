Imran Khan and Lekha Washington make their relationship Instagram official





Bollywood actor Imran Khan's return to the limelight has sparked excitement among fans, not only for his professional activities but also for his personal life. The buzz around Imran intensified with the confirmation of his relationship with Lekha Washington. The couple recently made their romance official on Instagram, to the delight of their subscribers.

Amid a beautiful backdrop of sea and sky, Lekha Washington shared a tender moment on her Instagram Stories, marking the first official acknowledgment of their relationship on social media. The image, devoid of any captions, beautifully captures the couple in a heartfelt embrace, looking into each other's eyes with undeniable affection.

This revelation follows Imran Khan's earlier confirmation of his romance with Lekha. Fans eagerly followed their journey, and this public statement only added to the excitement.

Imran Khan was previously married to Avantika Malik, with whom he shares a daughter named Imara. Speculation about their split began circulating in 2019, although neither Imran nor Avantika publicly addressed the rumors at the time. It was only last year that reports confirmed their decision to split.

As Imran returns to the limelight, his personal and professional life continues to captivate audiences. His relationship with Lekha Washington, now publicly acknowledged, marks a new chapter for the actor, delighting fans who have admired him for a long time.

