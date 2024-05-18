Politics
A total of 120 strategic projects worth billions of dollars will be produced at the 10th World Water Forum.
PRESS CONFERENCE
10TH WORLD WATER FORUM COMMUNICATIONS AND MEDIA TEAM
NO.68/SP/TKM-WORLDWATERFORUM2024/05/2024
A total of 120 strategic projects worth billions of dollars will be produced at the 10th World Water Forum.
Jakarta, May 17, 2024 – A total of 120 strategic water and sanitation projects, worth $9.4 billion, will be agreed at the 10th World Water Forum from May 18-25, 2024 in Bali.
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan during the opening of the 10th coordination meeting of the National Committee of the World Water Forum in Bali, Laguna Resort and Spa, Thursday (16/05 /2024). He hopes that as many as 120 strategic water and sanitation projects worth $9.4 billion will be agreed for Indonesia at the 10th World Water Forum on May 18, 25, 2024. (Photo: Communications Office of the Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries)
This was stated by the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, during the opening of the coordination meeting of the 10th National Committee of the World Water Forum in Bali, Laguna Resort and Spa, Thursday (5/16/2024).
“We must produce concrete results from this forum. We will implement 120 strategic water-related projects worth $9.4 billion, including a follow-up to the Indonesian initiative at the G20 in 2022 , namely the G20 Bali Global Blended Finance Alliance (GBFA) which will support financing “climate action”, including to overcome the water crisis. We will launch the GBFA Secretariat and sign the LoI with several countries as founding members on May 20. The Secretariat of State and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs hope to facilitate the arrival of high-level guests who have not yet been granted access,” he said.
Luhut also revealed that the world's largest water forum would bring together 13,448 people from 148 countries. The VVIP delegation is made up of 8 heads of state and deputy heads of government, 3 special envoys and 38 ministers.
“Interest in this event is increasing. There are also parliamentarians from different countries, regional representatives, associations, private companies and young people,” he explained.
On this occasion, Luhut asked all parties involved in the preparations for the 10th World Water Forum to ensure detailed implementation through the presence of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and several heads of state.
“The presence of the President of the Republic of Indonesia and VVIP obliges us to prepare as best as possible for the 10th World Water Forum,” he stressed.
Apart from this, he continued, attention should also be paid to media publications, especially international ones. In particular, the Ministerial Declaration with the results of three Indonesian proposals, namely Integrated Water Resources Management on Small Islands, the Center of Excellence on Water and Climate Resilience and the World Lakes Day Declaration , which will be submitted to the UN to become the UN. Water program.
Coordinating Minister Luhut also requested that special attention be given to the security sector and the comfort of the guests present.
On the same occasion, the daily chairman of the National Committee of the 10th World Water Forum and also Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR), Basuki Hadimuljo, revealed that the ministerial meeting would bring together about 103 ministers from 132 countries.
“However, all of this is still in flux, as there are still 99 countries that have not yet been confirmed,” he said, adding that his party would also invite students from four schools every day to witness the processes which take place at the forum.
As of May 17, 2024, of the 13,000 people officially registered, there were approximately 2,900 national participants and 1,600 participants from ministries and committees. There were 1,357 speakers from home and abroad and 4,890 exhibitors and media sponsors.
Later, two exhibitions will be held at the Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center (BNDCC), namely the country's first pavilion and the organization's pavilion. In total, 21 countries will certainly participate in this exhibition.
To date, 188 media outlets and 690 journalists have declared their presence, including 41 international media outlets and 64 national media outlets. (Office of the Coordination Committee of Marves/TR/Elvira Inda Sari)
**
Director General of Information and Public Communication, Ministry of Communication and Information, Usman Kansong (0816785320).
10th PCO World Water Forum – Dede Ariwibowo (08111830020).
Get more information about https://infopublik.id/kategori/world-water-forum And https://s.id/worldwaterforumpedia
|
Sources
2/ https://kemenparekraf.go.id/berita/siaran-pers-world-water-forum-2024-sebanyak-120-proyek-strategis-bernilai-milyaran-usd-akan-dihasilkan-di-world-water-forum-ke-10
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A total of 120 strategic projects worth billions of dollars will be produced at the 10th World Water Forum.
- Grumpy actor Dabney Coleman dies at 92
- Neck guards mandatory for high school hockey teams after the death of a Hibbing resident
- This “comfortable” maxi t-shirt dress is 43% off at Amazon
- Screening can better identify cases of preeclampsia, researchers say
- Delhi traffic advisory: Avoid these routes for PM Narendra Modi-Rahul Gandhi rallies today | Delhi News
- McGlashen Named PSAC West Coach of the Year; seven total All-PSAC awards for IUP
- Biden and Trump are betting on debates to amplify each other's weaknesses | US elections 2024
- Meet IPS Simala Prasad, UPSC AIR 51 who is also a Bollywood actress; Know about his education, career and upcoming film
- BYU football: Who will be the starters along the offensive line in 2024?
- Selena Gomez impresses in a self-portrait dress at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival
- Crockett talks about the fight in Congress with Marjorie Taylor Greene