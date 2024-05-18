PRESS CONFERENCE

A total of 120 strategic projects worth billions of dollars will be produced at the 10th World Water Forum.

Jakarta, May 17, 2024 – A total of 120 strategic water and sanitation projects, worth $9.4 billion, will be agreed at the 10th World Water Forum from May 18-25, 2024 in Bali.

Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan during the opening of the 10th coordination meeting of the National Committee of the World Water Forum in Bali, Laguna Resort and Spa, Thursday (16/05 /2024). He hopes that as many as 120 strategic water and sanitation projects worth $9.4 billion will be agreed for Indonesia at the 10th World Water Forum on May 18, 25, 2024. (Photo: Communications Office of the Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries)

This was stated by the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, during the opening of the coordination meeting of the 10th National Committee of the World Water Forum in Bali, Laguna Resort and Spa, Thursday (5/16/2024).

“We must produce concrete results from this forum. We will implement 120 strategic water-related projects worth $9.4 billion, including a follow-up to the Indonesian initiative at the G20 in 2022 , namely the G20 Bali Global Blended Finance Alliance (GBFA) which will support financing “climate action”, including to overcome the water crisis. We will launch the GBFA Secretariat and sign the LoI with several countries as founding members on May 20. The Secretariat of State and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs hope to facilitate the arrival of high-level guests who have not yet been granted access,” he said.

Luhut also revealed that the world's largest water forum would bring together 13,448 people from 148 countries. The VVIP delegation is made up of 8 heads of state and deputy heads of government, 3 special envoys and 38 ministers.

“Interest in this event is increasing. There are also parliamentarians from different countries, regional representatives, associations, private companies and young people,” he explained.

On this occasion, Luhut asked all parties involved in the preparations for the 10th World Water Forum to ensure detailed implementation through the presence of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and several heads of state.

“The presence of the President of the Republic of Indonesia and VVIP obliges us to prepare as best as possible for the 10th World Water Forum,” he stressed.

Apart from this, he continued, attention should also be paid to media publications, especially international ones. In particular, the Ministerial Declaration with the results of three Indonesian proposals, namely Integrated Water Resources Management on Small Islands, the Center of Excellence on Water and Climate Resilience and the World Lakes Day Declaration , which will be submitted to the UN to become the UN. Water program.

Coordinating Minister Luhut also requested that special attention be given to the security sector and the comfort of the guests present.

On the same occasion, the daily chairman of the National Committee of the 10th World Water Forum and also Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR), Basuki Hadimuljo, revealed that the ministerial meeting would bring together about 103 ministers from 132 countries.

“However, all of this is still in flux, as there are still 99 countries that have not yet been confirmed,” he said, adding that his party would also invite students from four schools every day to witness the processes which take place at the forum.

As of May 17, 2024, of the 13,000 people officially registered, there were approximately 2,900 national participants and 1,600 participants from ministries and committees. There were 1,357 speakers from home and abroad and 4,890 exhibitors and media sponsors.

Later, two exhibitions will be held at the Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center (BNDCC), namely the country's first pavilion and the organization's pavilion. In total, 21 countries will certainly participate in this exhibition.

To date, 188 media outlets and 690 journalists have declared their presence, including 41 international media outlets and 64 national media outlets. (Office of the Coordination Committee of Marves/TR/Elvira Inda Sari)

