Harris agrees to debate Trump's future vice presidential pick

Vice President Kamala Harris has agreed to debate Donald Trump's future running mate, a Biden campaign official told CNN on Thursday.

The Biden campaign informed CBS News that it had accepted the network's invitation to participate in an in-studio vice presidential debate on one of two dates offered by the outlet, July 23 or August 13, the Biden campaign said. responsible for the campaign.

We look forward to the Trump campaign agreeing to one of these dates so that the full debate schedule for this campaign can be set, the official added.

The proposed July 23 date would come less than a week after the conclusion of the Republican convention in Milwaukee, giving Trump's running mate limited time to prepare for a debate with Harris.

CNN contacted the Trump campaign to see if it would allow his running mate to participate.

On Friday, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to announce that his campaign had accepted an invitation from his future running mate to participate in a debate hosted by Fox News and called on Harris to do the same.

But the Biden campaign told CNN that Harris would not participate in the Fox debate, pointing to the fact that the vice president had already accepted the CBS invitation and referring CNN to an earlier statement from Biden's campaign manager, Jen O'Malley Dillon.

OMalley Dillon said the presidential and vice-presidential debates should be hosted by any broadcaster that hosted a 2016 Republican primary debate in which Donald Trump participated, and a 2020 Democratic primary debate in which President Biden participated. participated, so that neither campaign could claim that the sponsoring organization. is obviously unacceptable. During the 2020 campaign cycle, the Democratic National Committee declared that Fox News would not host any Democratic primary debates, citing articles from The New Yorker about the mutually beneficial relationship between Fox and the Trump administration.

Trump said in an interview broadcast Thursday that there was a good chance he would announce his vice presidential pick at the convention in Milwaukee.

I'm not saying anything 100%, but you come very close. I'll do it in Milwaukee, he told TMJ4 News.

Donald Trump Jr., the president's eldest son who championed his father's choice of Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his vice presidential nominee, told the senator Thursday that we should choose as soon as possible, because I wanted this to be available now. .

Trump Jr. was speaking on his podcast Triggered. Vance indicated that if he received that call from the former president, he would accept the job.

I want to help your father as much as I can, the senator told Trump Jr. Of course, if he asks me, I want to help him.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden and Trump accepted an invitation from CNN to debate on June 27, a historically early showdown that will set the tone for the final months of the 2024 campaign. They also agreed to a debate on ABC News on June 10 september.

Informal conversations between the Biden and Trump campaigns about the debates took place in recent weeks and largely focused on mutual disdain for the Commission on Presidential Debates and potential scenarios to circumvent the commission, three sources familiar with it told CNN discussions.

For millions of Americans, these debates will represent the most scrutiny they can give to the candidates and their running mates since the debates leading up to the 2020 election.

This year, Harris has become a key figure in the Biden administration and campaign, traveling the country to make points that might be harder for the president, an older white man, to make.

His efforts included serving as the administration's point person on abortion rights, becoming the first sitting president or vice president to visit an abortion provider, and traveling to states like Florida and Arizona, where new court decisions and new laws have cast doubt on the future of access to abortion in these countries.

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN's Betsy Klein, Michael Williams and Kristen Holmes contributed to this report.

